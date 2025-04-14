Skin cancer patients to be given fast-tracked access to vaccine trial on NHS

14 April 2025

General view of staff on a NHS hospital ward
General view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Patients with advanced skin cancer will be able to test a new vaccine as part of a drive to speed up the development of new treatments.

The NHS Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad (CVLP) intends to accelerate access to messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine clinical trials for people with different types of cancer.

The programme has already given thousands of patients better access to a personalised vaccine for bowel cancer, and is now expanding to include a trial for melanoma.

The CVLP aims to provide up to 10,000 patients in England with personalised cancer treatments in the UK by 2030.

Faster recruitment to the trials and having them run in more NHS sites means they should be able to progress faster and produce results more quickly.

The new melanoma vaccine, known as iSCIB1+ (Immunobody), helps the immune system recognise cancer cells and therefore better respond to existing immunotherapy treatment.

By working to help the body recognise, attack and "remember" cancer cells, it can help stop the disease returning.

Around half of melanoma patients respond to immunotherapy, but those who do not are at higher risk of their cancer getting worse.

The vaccine is being trialled by needle-free injection into the skin or muscle, and the CVLP, working with UK life-sciences company Scancell, hopes to expand the number of patients taking part by October.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, accounting for around 4% of all new cancer cases.

NHS national cancer director, Professor Peter Johnson, said: "Skin cancer can have a devastating impact and we know that cancer vaccines have the potential to revolutionise cancer care for patients in this country and across the world - and to save more lives.

"It's incredibly exciting that the NHS is expanding its world-leading programme so more patients with different types of cancer could benefit from the development of new vaccines that could stop their cancer coming back."

Grandfather-of-four Paul Thomas, 63, from New Milton, Hampshire, was first diagnosed with advanced skin cancer in 2017, and the disease kept returning following treatment.

Last year, Mr Thomas, who owns a window cleaning business, was given the opportunity to be part of the SCOPE skin cancer vaccine trial which is now part of the NHS CVLP.

He said: "I feel so lucky to be put on the trial. Thankfully I was still quite fit and since I've been on it, my tumours have all shrunk.

"Every time I go for a scan they seem to be shrinking, which is really exciting.

"I'm really hoping for total eradication of my cancer, as opposed to being put in remission, and I'm feeling optimistic.

"The care I've had so far has been fantastic and the team that have looked after me have been superb, along with amazing support from my family, I'm so thankful."

Dr Nermeen Varawalla, chief medical officer, Scancell, said: "Cancer vaccines have the potential to transform immunotherapy, redefine treatment options and ultimately save lives.

"Recent clinical data has demonstrated that our potent, tumour-targeted 'off-the-shelf' cancer vaccine delivers strong efficacy, with the potential for meaningful long-term survival benefits in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma.

"Our partnership with the CVLP will give patients expedited access to this landmark study and is an important step in accelerating the clinical development of this important new treatment."

Susanna Daniels, chief executive of Melanoma Focus, said: "Melanoma skin cancer can be deadly and it's sadly on the rise in the UK.

"As well as continuing to call for urgent action on prevention, we're delighted to see progress in innovative treatments and very much welcome the expansion of this vaccine trial.

"The use of vaccines to treat melanoma is an exciting development and we will be encouraging eligible patients to take part in these ground-breaking trials with our up-to-date Melanoma TrialFinder so that vaccines can be understood and patients can locate trial centres to discuss with their medical teams."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "This kind of innovation is nothing short of life-saving and I want to see more of these world-leading treatments being developed in the UK."

