Study led by Sarah Harding's doctor could see NHS offer breast cancer checks to women in their thirties

30 May 2025, 21:09

The study is funded by the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, a charity set up in the name of the Girls Aloud singer who died of breast cancer aged 39
The study is funded by the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal set up in the name of the Girls Aloud singer who died of breast cancer aged 39. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Yearly check-ups could be offered to women aged between 30 and 39 who are identified as being at higher risk of developing the disease.

Early results from a major study show that about one in five women aged between 30 and 39 are at increased risk of developing breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women (Bcan-Ray) study is the first in the world to identify which younger women are at increased risk.

Women between 30 and 39 who are at increased risk could be offered yearly check-ups until the age of 50, when all women become eligible for breast screening.

Doctors leading the study say all women should undergo a comprehensive risk assessment when they turn 30.

10,000 women under 50 are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK each year, including 2,400 in their thirties. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women aged 35 to 50.

The study is led by Dr Sacha Howell, the consultant who treated Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding. Harding died from breast cancer at the age of 39 in 2021.

Girls Aloud on stage during the 2012 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, London.
Girls Aloud on stage during the 2012 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: Alamy

The members of Girls Aloud said in a joint statement that Harding would be "thrilled" by the results of the Bcan-Ray study.

“To hear that women who had no idea they could be at risk of breast cancer are being identified and able to take preventative measures is astounding.“

"This study in Sarah’s name has the potential to be lifesaving and we are hopeful the results will be rolled out across the UK allowing doctors to predict and prevent breast cancer for many women. Sarah was an amazing woman and we couldn’t be more proud of the legacy she has left.”

The study uses DNA testing, a risk assessment mammogram and a questionnaire to assess women for their risk of the disease.

Information from the mammogram and genetic test is combined with other risk factors such as alcohol consumption and use of the contraceptive pill to provide a breast cancer risk score.

Those with increased risk are being offered strategies to reduce the risk through exercise, diet, and medication advice.

Regular breast cancer check-ups are currently only offered to women over the age of 50
Regular breast cancer check-ups are currently only offered to women over the age of 50. Picture: Alamy

The study, funded by the Christie Charity’s Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, began in May 2023. 719 women from the Greater Manchester and Cheshire area aged 30 to 39 have participated so far.

Risk scores have been calculated for 548 of these, with 104 found to be at increased risk.

Early breast screening is offered when the risk exceeds a certain level.

The age at which screening is offered will vary for each woman depending on her individual risk level.

The trial is being expanded to other hospitals across the UK as senior NHS officials develop a national cancer plan, which will aim to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Sacha Howell said: “Breast cancer is the most common cause of death in women aged 35 to 50 in this country and about two-thirds of women who develop breast cancer don’t have a family history of it.”

“What we want to do is to try and identify women at increased risk so that we can start screening early and reduce the chances of these women dying.”

Howell said Sarah Harding had spoken to him about “wanting to leave a legacy for future women."

Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud on stage during the 2012 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball
Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud on stage during the 2012 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

The project is one of the first to identify increased breast cancer risk in younger women without a family history of the disease. Harding had no prior family history of breast cancer.

The definition of increased risk means a 3% chance of developing breast cancer in the next 10 years.

3% is the average risk level for a woman aged 50 and over, which is why routine check-ups are offered from the age of 50.

Professor Peter Johnson, the NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “We are working closely with government on a national cancer plan to ensure the NHS continues to deliver progress in diagnosing more cancers earlier and saving lives, and this research provides valuable information about the potential for more personalised approaches to screening.“

"If women are worried about any symptoms, whatever their age, or if they notice a change in their bodies or something that’s unusual for them, then I would encourage them to contact their GP.”

