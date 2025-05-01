Support ‘road map to dignity’ to help those with Parkinson’s, ministers urge

1 May 2025, 21:52

Mr Downie added: "This is not a wish list, this is a road map to dignity."
Mr Downie added: "This is not a wish list, this is a road map to dignity.". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Ministers have been urged to support a “road map to dignity” to help people affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Campaigners have developed the "Parky Charter" describing the five things that people with Parkinson's "need from the Government but are not getting".

This includes ensuring people referred for a possible Parkinson's diagnosis see a consultant within 18 weeks and have annual reviews thereafter, access to instant information, a "Parkinson's passport" to help communicate a patient's needs, comprehensive care and work to find a cure.

A petition on the Parliament website asking the Government to "take the decisive five steps" in the charter has received almost 26,000 signatures.

Labour MP Graeme Downie (Dunfermline and Dollar) told a House of Commons debate: "Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, ironically mainly due to people living longer lives and being diagnosed in their later years.

Read more: Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

Read More: Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

"Parkinson&squot;s is a relentless condition that robs individuals of independence and dignity."
"Parkinson's is a relentless condition that robs individuals of independence and dignity.". Picture: Alamy

"It is sometimes said that people do not die from Parkinson's but the condition is life-limiting, complex and relentless.

"It does not discriminate by postcode, profession, political affiliation or any other characteristic. It strips away not only physical ability but voice, independence and identity and it affects not only those diagnosed but their loved ones in profound and lasting ways.

"There is no cure, no treatment to slow or halt progress and no respite, yet there is hope. There is a path to change, and today I call on the Government and this House to walk that path with the urgency and compassion that the Parkinson's community deserves."

He described the charter, developed by the Movers and Shakers group, as a "bold five-point plan" which is backed by the three major Parkinson's charities in the UK.

Mr Downie added: "This is not a wish list, this is a road map to dignity."

Speaking for the Conservatives, Gregory Stafford (Farnham and Bordon) said: "The House is united, I think, in wanting to improve treatment, support and outcomes for people with Parkinson's.

"We hope the Government will listen carefully to today's contributions and respond with clear commitments that includes action on workforce, waiting times, integration, support for carers and access to research and innovation.

"Parkinson's is a relentless condition that robs individuals of independence and dignity but with research investment, compassionate care and community support, we can fight back."

Health minister Ashley Dalton said: "Our Parkinson's nurses are worth their weight in gold. Neurology is particularly challenging, and we do need more neurologists and specialist nurses.

"Nationally, there are initiatives supporting service improvement and better care for Parkinson's patients. NHS England's Getting It Right First Time neurology programme supports improvements to Parkinson's care by promoting data-driven approaches, sharing best practices and fair access to services.

"It focuses on improving patient experiences, shining a spotlight on disparities in care and calling for well-integrated processes."

Ms Dalton concluded: "I began by talking about Parkinson's Awareness Month, and one strange thing that has struck me hearing from so many people who have shared their stories, and the stories that have been shared in this debate today, was the number of them that felt uncomfortable sharing their status, sometimes even with their close friends and family.

"This past month has been about smashing the stigma, and I know that this debate will play its part in that too."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talks with US President Donald Trump (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

US pulls out of formal Ukraine-Russia peace talks - as Washington demands 'concrete ideas' to end war

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016.

Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

Junior doctors

Resident doctors in England to ballot for strike action over pay

Outside NatWest bank with 2 ATM machines facing the pavement, Clifton Down, Bristol, UK

NatWest profit leaps by a third as customers ‘resilient’ against uncertainty despite cost of living concerns

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears

Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal

Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road

The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors"

Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021

Jill Sobule at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards.

Singer-songwriter famous for 90s hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’ dies in house fire aged 66

Victoria Beckham says husband David "completes her" as she wishes himhappy birthday in special video

Victoria Beckham celebrates 'endlessly loving' husband David as she wishes him happy 50th birthday

Exclusive
Cleo Lambert, from Tring in Hertfordshire, had been unknowingly living with a cancerous tumour growing behind her liver for years

TikTok Saved My Life: Student discovers life-threatening tumour after self-diagnosing rare condition

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time
The Gold Movie Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals

Biscuit firm boss sacked after slapping Emmerdale actress on the backside at awards do

Noel Johansen, whose wife Jenifer Darbellay died after a person drove into a crowd and killed multiple people during a Filipino heritage festival

Brit actor shares ‘incredible sadness’ after wife killed when car ploughed into crowd at Vancouver street festival
Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,

Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex
Weight loss jabs could be made available on the NHS

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro could be made available over the counter

The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds

Woman, 69, arrested over murder of British mum-of-four found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’
Apple iPhone 16

iPhones sold in US to no longer come from China in wake of Trump's tariffs

Johanna Sjoberg (not pictured), who claims she was abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has broken her silence after the suicide of Virginia Giuffre.

‘It could have been any of us’ - Second Prince Andrew accuser breaks silence after Virginia Giuffre suicide
A teenager died after getting into difficulty at Colwick Country Park in Nottingham on Wednesday evening.

Fire chiefs call for urgent action on drownings after boy's body, 16, recovered from lake

David Beckham celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 1996 in London, England.

'A completely normal lad' – football stars reflect on David Beckham as he turns 50

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

Princess Charlotte turns 10 today

Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry to learn outcome of legal battle over his security arrangements while in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News