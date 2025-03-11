Thousands miss NHS screenings for cancer and other diseases in huge admin error

11 March 2025, 20:08

Thousands of patients missed screenings for cancer and other diseases.
Thousands of patients missed screenings for cancer and other diseases. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

More than 5,000 people who should have been offered cancer or other types of routine screening failed to receive invitations due to an error that goes back as far back as 2008, NHS England has said.

A total of 5,261 people are thought have been affected by the error, which was first discovered in 2024.

The screening included checks for cervical, breast and bowel cancers. It also included screen gins abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The error came to light after people contacted the health service to say they had not received screening invitations they were supposed to.

The issue was caused by cases where people's' GP registration process were not fully completed by their practices.

It meant their details were not recorded by NHS screening IT systems that typically invite eligible members of the public for screenings.

Around 10 of the people who missed their screenings are believed to have died. It is not clear whether any screening would have prevented their deaths.

Everyone else is understood to have been notified and provided with details of a support helpline.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: "This issue has now been fixed and everyone affected will be offered support and any catch-up screening as soon as possible, including where they may now be above screening age.

"We would like to extend our sincere apologies to those affected for this error and any additional worry this may have caused.

"Anyone who is concerned they may have missed an invitation to screening can call our dedicated helpline for support and further information."

Around 15 million Brits are invited to NHS screening annually

It comes after the Government launched a call for evidence to help shape a national cancer plan which will outline actions to transform how the disease is treated in a bid to reduce deaths.

Earlier this month, a major trial aiming to transform breast cancer screening with artificial intelligence was launched, with almost 700,000 women expected to take part.

Women who are already booked in for routine NHS screenings will be invited to take part in the £11 million Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial, which is backed by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). Some 30 testing sites across the country will be enhanced with AI technology.

