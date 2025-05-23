Three arrests made after woman left in intensive care from using weight-loss jab

By Will Conroy

Three women have been arrested after a woman was left in intensive care after using a weight-loss jab allegedly sourced from a beauty salon.

Police said the woman from Selby was treated for suspected internal injuries earlier this month, but has since been discharged.

Two women, aged 32 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of causing or administering a poison, the force said.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman was held on suspicion of supplying prescription-only medicine. All three women, also from Selby, have been released on bail.

Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board has warned about the potential risks of using weight loss medicines bought from private clinics or online.

The woman was one of three people who became unwell following the use of a weight loss jab, a spokesperson said.

Laura Angus, chief pharmacy officer of the care board, said: "There has been a lot of attention in the media and on social media about these so-called 'skinny jabs'.

“But as with any medicines bought outside of legitimate supply chains, the contents may not match the ingredients on the label.

"If you use such products you could be putting your health at serious risk.

"The only way to guarantee you receive a genuine weight-loss medicine is to obtain it from a legitimate pharmacy – including those trading online – using a prescription issued by a healthcare professional."

Michael Harrison, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for health and adult services, urged people to "pursue their health goals in a safe way".

"You can access lots of free tools to support you to make healthy changes, including getting active and losing weight, on the NHS Better Health website," he said.

Andy Morling, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s deputy director of criminal enforcement, said: “Weight-loss medicines are powerful medications and should only be used under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional.

“Public safety is our top priority, and our criminal enforcement unit works tirelessly with partners to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices.

“Buying so-called weight-loss medicines from illegal suppliers significantly increases the risk of receiving products that are either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK.

"Products purchased in this way will not meet the MHRA’s strict quality and safety standards, and taking such medicines may put one’s health at risk.”