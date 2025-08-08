World-first surgery saves toddler after doctor's comment about his head size led to brain condition diagnosis

8 August 2025, 10:56

Conor O’Rourke with mum Lucy. He was diagnosed with vein of galen malformation during an appointment for an unrelated condition
Conor O’Rourke with mum Lucy. He was diagnosed with vein of galen malformation during an appointment for an unrelated condition. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

Surgeons have used a new technique to save the life of a toddler who was born with an extremely rare birth defect in what is thought to be a world first.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Conor O'Rourke, now three, was diagnosed with vein of galen malformation (VOGM) as a baby after a doctor raised concerns about the size of his head at an appointment for an unrelated issue.

The condition causes the veins and arteries in the brain to connect abnormally, increasing blood flow and leading to severe complications such as heart failure and brain damage, and death if undetected.

Lucy O'Rourke holding her son Conor O'Rourke (centre), with some of the team at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool who operated on Conor
Lucy O'Rourke holding her son Conor O'Rourke (centre), with some of the team at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool who operated on Conor. Picture: PA

Read More: 'Pioneering' new brain tumour scanner trialled in world-first

Read More: Skin cancer jab being tested on British patients in world-first trial of 'game-changer' drug

The toddler from Bolton is one of a rare subgroup of patients with VOGM which left him essentially untreatable.

Specialists at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool performed the novel technique, which involved open surgery deemed "high risk", in March.

Conor, who has since recovered well, would have deteriorated neurologically over a year or two without the operation, according to specialists.

His surgeon said the boy is now considered "99% cured" and has become a "different child".

Conor, who has since recovered well, would have deteriorated neurologically over a year or two without the operation, according to specialists.
Conor, who has since recovered well, would have deteriorated neurologically over a year or two without the operation, according to specialists. Picture: PA

Conor was around eight or nine months old when his mum Lucy O'Rourke, 36, took him to an appointment with a consultant over an issue with his belly button.

However, while there, the doctor raised concerns about the size of her baby's head.

Conor was eventually diagnosed with VOGM in March 2023, which his mum said was "terrifying".

The condition causes arteries to connect directly to the vein of galen - a deep vein in the brain that drains blood from the brain back to the heart - rather than connecting to capillaries, which would slow down blood flow.

It affects roughly 10 to 12 babies in the UK every year.

Mrs O'Rourke said: "I genuinely felt like I was living in a nightmare, and I felt like there was going to be a point where somebody was going to phone me and say, 'sorry, we've mixed up the scans, this isn't your child, we've got it wrong', and we just felt completely helpless in that moment in time.

"We just cried and sat in silence for hours. We just didn't know what to do with ourselves."

The treatment for VOGM involves inserting a small, flexible tube called a catheter into the arteries, usually from the groin.

Medics use X-ray imaging to guide the tube through the body and into place, and then inject a glue-like substance to block off the artery.

In some cases, the same procedure can be performed by inserting the catheter into the veins.

Conor had three of these operations in 2023.

Conor Mallucci, a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Alder Hey, said: "Conor had already had those procedures, both from the artery and the vein, but after a while, in a rare subgroup of these patients, the veins block off and you can no longer get to the malformation.

"And you can't get up there through the artery either, and so you're left with an untreatable malformation that's still supplying abnormal blood to the veins."

When this happens, the jugular veins - a set of major blood vessels in the neck - block off.

"That's rare to this condition, but it's specific to this condition," Mr Mallucci said.

"And when the jugular veins block off, which happened in Conor, the veins from the brain try and drain elsewhere.

"In his case, he had all these abnormal channels draining to his brain stem and spinal cord. And that results in swelling and damage, which is why he was deteriorating over time."

Mrs O'Rourke said her son suffered a small stroke after his third operation in November 2023.

Around a year later, and after physiotherapy, the toddler's family were told he was not in a position for more operations and they would scan him in 12 months' time.

While his parents were initially "so happy" to have a year with no scans, they soon noticed their son was struggling.

Mrs O'Rourke said: "In early December, I started to notice that physically he was struggling, and he was limping quite a bit on his left leg."

Mr Mallucci said, by this point, Conor was essentially "untreatable" and had "run out of all his options".

"It's a fight against time, and that happened quite early in Conor, which is why we had to come up with this alternative route," he added.

"You couldn't get into his head through the veins, because the jugular veins have blocked off, and you can't block off through the artery any more.

"So that's when we came up with our technique, which is to access the veins through open surgery beyond the blockage."

The operation involved accessing the malformation through the skull to target the affected blood vessels.

Alder Hey is one of only two centres in the UK equipped to carry out this procedure on children.

The hospital has a state-of-the-art theatre with advanced imaging machinery, giving specialists real-time X-ray pictures of blood vessels during operations and allowing them to combine endovascular and open surgery.

The technique has never been performed at another hospital.

Mr Mallucci said: "Exposing these veins that were blocked at the jugular level is high risk.

"You lose blood. It's a big operation, and to put a needle directly into one of those is a little bit hair raising, so we had to be very careful about that."

Medics told Mrs O'Rourke her son would very tired after surgery and was expected to sleep for around a week and remain in hospital for up to six weeks.

However, Conor woke up soon after the operation asking for chips and the family were home after 10 days.

Mrs O'Rourke said: "I obviously went into mum mode and said 'can we get some chips in here please?"

Speaking of Conor's recovery, Mr Mallucci said: "He's not only recovered well, everything that he had going bad was reversed.

"He's become a different child, really, it's like he's suddenly been released."

Mr Mallucci said Conor is considered "99% cured" and will not need any more operations.

Instead, he will have annual scans to monitor his brain and potentially have an angiogram - when a dye is injected into the bloodstream to allow doctors to capture images of blood vessels using X-ray - in around four to five years.

Mrs O'Rourke said: "No surgery now - unless we get broken arms or legs - but with something like that, we're kind of like 'bring it on'.

"As long as it's not more brain surgery, then we'll probably be able to cope with that."

Specialists at Alder Hey have performed the new technique on two patients, including Conor, and have a third lined up.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

How Chelsea could line up next season

How Chelsea could line-up next season: Alejandro Garnacho 'set to join'

Concerns were raised over the deadly spirit, known as "chacha," after three members of a family of four were among those who died after consuming the drink

Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said police are "always striving to be transparent"

Police 'always striving to be transparent' over suspects' backgrounds

Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke about transfers during a press conference

Arne Slot responds to speculation linking Liverpool with big-money move for Newcastle's Alexander Isak

Exclusive
Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, takes part in a phone-in on LBC Radio, at the Global Studios in central London.

Closing front counters would be ‘my last choice’ police chief tells LBC, after Met slashes London’s by half

Mark Gibson is accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law, who he was in a relationship with

British man 'was in relationship with daughter-in-law' he allegedly tried to drown in Florida swimming pool

British singer Alison Moyet (pictured at Latitude Festival) was on holiday in France and documented the blaze on social media

Alison Moyet says she is 'away' from French wildfire after being caught in blaze

Footage of two rare tiger cubs with their mother Yuki at Knowsley Safari

Watch: Rare Amur tiger cubs born at UK safari park for first time in nearly 30 years

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia.

Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’

Exclusive
Police made multiple arrests and seized dozens of e-bikes in a huge crackdown in Birmingham.

'Accident waiting to happen': Police seize dozens of illegal e-bikes in Birmingham crackdown

The boat Mr Lowe mistook for migrants in fact crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for motor neurone disease.

'Authorities alerted!' Charity rowing crew mistaken for ‘illegal migrants’ by Rupert Lowe

Joel Verite, 27, was on his lunch break when he rushed to the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance and came face-to-face with evil killer Axel Rudakubana.

'Hero' of Southport stabbings attacked pregnant partner in front of baby, court hears

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Husband of Brit missing in Greece hits out at police as he reveals he was 'laughed at' while begging for help in search

Sir Keir Starmer and Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel 'wrong' to escalate offensive, Starmer says, after security cabinet votes to take full control of Gaza City

A trial of a new daily pill for weight loss has shown that people taking the drug can shed kilos in weeks, potentially offering people with obesity a new and convenient alternative to jabs.

Daily weight loss pill ‘could be on NHS next year’ as users shift kilos in just weeks

Kelly Clarkson and Mr Blackstock married in 2013

American Idol star Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and father to her two children dead at 48 following cancer battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reform’s new crime adviser has told LBC he’s ‘sure tax rises won’t have to happen’, but did not reveal how the party plans to fund its proposed £17bn in funding for policing.

Reform’s crime adviser tells LBC ‘tax rises won’t have to happen’ but fails to justify £17bn funding for police
Reform's police advisor defends jailed Lucy Connolly, claiming her 'set fire' to migrant hotels post 'did not insight violence'

Reform's police advisor defends jailed Lucy Connolly, claiming 'set fire' to migrant hotels post 'did not incite violence'
The family of a one-year-old girl who died on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to her.

‘Fly high princess’: Family pay tribute to girl, one, who died as two arrested

Saint-Tropez waterfront architecture and yachts.

Two British tourists ‘lose nearly €1 million in jewellery and luxury goods after hotel room raided in Saint-Tropez'
A child has been left with serious injuries after a woman crashed into him at a water park in Russia.

Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

Bennett Ndenkeh, 19, who has been found guilty of the murder of Thomas Taylor, 17

Teenager convicted of murder over fatal stabbing outside Bedford bus station

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has signed for Spanish side Villarreal.

Thomas Partey signs for Villarreal while on bail for multiple rape charges

At least six people have died following a plane crash in Kenya.

At least six dead, including two doctors, as air ambulance crashes into homes during mission
Paul Harvey celebrates his £1 million lottery win.

Father who has battled cancer films heartwarming moment he tells son about his £1 million lottery win
Palestinians flock for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israel plans to take control of Gaza but does not want to govern it, Netanyahu says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with an address to the nation.

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News