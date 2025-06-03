Tony Blair says Britain should have AI doctors and nurses as former PM claims it's 'absurd' not to do more in the NHS

Sir Tony Blair spoke at the SXSW festival in London and said Britain needs to embrace AI. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Former PM Tony Blair believes the NHS should go through rigorous digital transformation as he suggests Britain should be equipped with AI doctors and nurses.

Sir Tony Blair said Britain should embrace an AI-driven future and that the technology should be used even 'for teachers'.

He said that Britain faces being left behind if the nation does not participate in the biggest upheaval since the Industrial Revolution.

The former PM said concerns over artificial intelligence should be outweighed by the "absolutely transformative" impact it could have on reducing time and cutting costs across public services.

He told the SXSW festival in London: “When I stand back and I look at what [AI] is doing, I think we’re in the foothills of the most transformative revolution since the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century,” he told the SXSW London festival.

“Government’s all about process, so you could use AI to speed up the process of the government, making sure that we do, for example, all the routine jobs of government much more efficiently. You could be responding to people in a much more sensitive, faster, better, more efficient way.

“If, for example, you’re able to merge data sets across departments, you’re going to save money. You’re going to analyse, based on health data, in a way that allows you to make better health policy. And then, when you look in public services, you should be able to personalise education in the future.

“You could have AI tutors, you should have AI nurses, AI doctors. We are already doing a lot of imaging much, much better through using artificial intelligence. It will make [government] much smaller, more efficient, cost less and give a better service to the customer."

The former PM added: “It’s absurd we haven’t yet put all of our NHS data there available to be used for innovation.”

Sir Tony Blair said Britain should embrace an AI-driven future and that the technology be used even 'for teachers'. Picture: Getty

He said AI could not be simply categorised as "good" or "bad" - but a power that needed to be harnessed responsibly.

"We’re literally just beginning this journey. Just as the Industrial Revolution gave birth to the 20th-century state, so I think this technology revolution ultimately will change the whole way the state of government works.

“Yes, you’ve got to mitigate the risks to deal with the dangers but you’ve got to access the opportunities. If I were in government today, I think I would be thinking about how you reorganise the whole government around how you embrace and access this revolution.”

The audience at SXSW festival heard how generative AI could save civil servants on average 26 minutes a day - which could be redirected to more pressing tasks.

Blair argued this meant there was all the more justification for "resistant" bureaucrats to embrace the new technology.

He said: “When I was growing up, people said the civil service was a Tory conspiracy. And when I got in there, I realised it wasn’t a conspiracy for the Tories or for Labour. It’s a conspiracy for inertia, it has got a genius for absorbing the impetus for change and suffocating it."

Tony Blair spoke on the panel alongside technology secretary Peter Kyle - who was branded a "moron" by Elton John in relation to controversial proposals to allow big tech companies to take copyrighted works without permission.

Tony Blair spoke on the panel alongside technology secretary Peter Kyle - who was branded a "moron" by Elton John in relation to controversial proposals to allow big tech companies to take copyrighted works without permission. Picture: Getty

Mr Kyle said: “My brother thought it was the best thing that he’s ever heard."

He continued: “This government, this country, our state has the most extraordinarily powerful and rich data set, [more] than any other country in the world.

“Now, if we can use that data wisely and safely, then we can have the kinds of leaps and bounds forward for the scientific development for the commercialisation of new techniques, new services, new medicines, and the understanding of humankind and social sciences that no other country in the world can do.

“And of course, AI is absolutely perfectly matched to doing this kind of work with data. Now I don’t think that we will have the permission from people to do that, unless people feel connected to that journey themselves.”