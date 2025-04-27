Tough policies to transform health not viewed as ‘nanny-statism’, poll reveals

27 April 2025, 07:47

2,010 UK adults found the NHS was among the top concerns for the public.
2,010 UK adults found the NHS was among the top concerns for the public. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The majority of people do not view bold policies to improve public health as being part of a “nanny state”, according to a report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Concerns about how initiatives may impact personal freedoms are "likely overstated", the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Public First said, with people caring more about measures being ineffective or increasing costs.

A survey of 2,010 UK adults found the NHS was among the top concerns for the public, second only to the cost-of-living crisis.

More than half of those polled (53%) said the UK's health has deteriorated in the past decade, while 77% said they need to live a healthier life.

Read more: Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

Read more: Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

Wes Streeting Launches NHS Day Action In Runcorn
Wes Streeting Launches NHS Day Action In Runcorn. Picture: Getty

Asked about proactive interventions on health, eight in 10 said they would back tougher rules for landlords to ensure better living conditions, compared with 4% who opposed this.

Seven in 10 supported early childhood development programmes like SureStart, with 6% opposing, while 67% backed free meals for all children in state-funded schools, with 15% opposed.

Some 65% of people said they would support a ban on junk food advertising in public spaces, with one in 10 opposed.

On smoking, 61% backed extending the smoking ban into more public spaces, like playgrounds or outside hospitals, compared with 19% who were opposed.

Sebastian Rees, principal research fellow and head of health at IPPR, said: "These findings dismantle the long-held assumption that bold health policy is politically risky.

"In reality, voters across the political spectrum see improving public health as a top priority and want the Government to do more to allow them to live healthier lives."

According to the report, "concerns about personal freedoms or government overreach did not come up" in focus group discussions.

The poll also found that limits to personal freedom ranked low on the list of concerns about government initiatives on health inequalities, with 26% saying it would be an issue.

People were more concerned about policies not being effective, making products more expensive (32%).

Mr Rees added: "The vast majority of people don't see getting tough on the causes of illness as 'nanny-statism', but as a downpayment on the nation's future health and wealth.

"Taking on powerful interests who undermine health - rogue landlords, toxic employers and junk food advertisers - is seen as both fair and necessary to this cause."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "This research confirms the British public wants bold action to tackle the root causes of ill health.

"For too long there has been an unwillingness to lead on issues like smoking, obesity and alcohol harm, but we are turning the tide.

"With strong public support for measures like restricting junk food advertising and creating the first smoke-free generation, we are shifting the focus from sickness to prevention through our ambitious 10 Year Health Plan."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Many people killed after SUV ploughs into a crowd at Vancouver street festival

Tired

A third of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake at night

Survey Indicates Scotland Have Different Views On Migration From Rest Of UK

Dodgy advisers posing illegally as immigration lawyers to face fresh crackdown under new bill

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Fatal Fury - Fight Night

Chris Eubank Jr wins middleweight bout against Conor Benn

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds

Counter terror police take over investigation into 'serious incident' in Leeds after firearm and crossbow recovered

Ryan Reynolds co-owner of Wrexham celebrates the opening goal with wife Blake Lively

Wrexham promoted to Championship as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate in stands

The reality TV star and campaigner, 30, has reportedly been dating Mr Stacey for less than a year

Love Island star Georgia Harrison announces she is expecting first child with partner Jack Stacey

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring a goal in the FA Cup semi final

Crystal Palace secure place in FA Cup final for third time after 3-0 victory over Aston Villa

Valerie the dachshund disappeared during a camping trip back in 2023

Miracle in the outback: Joy as mini dachshund found safe and well after spending 529 days alone in Australian wilderness

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday

Ten dead - including children - after Israeli air strike flattens three-storey home in Gaza

Police remain in the area

Three injured after 'serious incident' in Leeds after 'man with weapons' arrested near popular pub crawl route

a british police car

Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'

Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest outside Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Car 'drives slowly into Just Stop Oil protesters' blocking central London road on 'final march'

Celtic players celebrate victory in the William Hill Premiership following the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Celtic win Scottish Premiership in style with 5-0 Dundee thrashing

A new tourist tax will hit a UK city.

Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

Philip Lowrie has died

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

Latest News

See more Latest News

German ambassador Miguel Berger

EU youth mobility scheme is 'no-brainer', German ambassador to UK tells LBC

rowds during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City

Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope's funeral, as mourners reminded of Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls'
Lisa Nandy

TV licence fee 'unenforceable' and 'unfair to women', Culture Secretary warns

More than 700 injured in massive explosion at port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran

Huge blast at Iranian port kills eight and leaves over 700 injured, as explosion captured in shocking footage
Zelenskyy has met with Trump, Starmer and Macron

Zelenskyy hails 'potentially historic' Trump talk in Vatican - as Ukraine leader also meets Starmer and Macron
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, arrives for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

The delicate diplomacy of the seating plan for the Pope’s funeral revealed

Pope Francis' coffin passes in front of the Colosseum on its way to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on April 26

LIVE: Pope Francis' coffin at church for burial after funeral procession through Rome

People queue trying to reach St. Peter's Square ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Crowds gather for funeral of Pope Francis as world leaders arrive to pay respects

The injectable weight-loss drug Ozempic

What you need to know about weight loss jabs and how to make them work effectively

Mr Dutton was killed in the collision, at the junction on Brown Heath Road between the villages of Waverton and Christleton in Cheshire.

‘Distracted’ dentist avoids jail after killing cycling pensioner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William (c) during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, April 26, 2025, in Vatican City

William pays respects to Pope Francis on behalf of King as he gathers with world leaders in Vatican City
Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's ex slammed for 'sick' response to death of Virginia Giuffre

The Princess Royal lays a wreath at the Lone Pine Memorial in the Lone Pine Cemetery on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Princess Anne remembers brave Anzacs in their own words at Gallipoli

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News