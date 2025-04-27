Tough policies to transform health not viewed as ‘nanny-statism’, poll reveals

The majority of people do not view bold policies to improve public health as being part of a “nanny state”, according to a report.

Concerns about how initiatives may impact personal freedoms are "likely overstated", the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Public First said, with people caring more about measures being ineffective or increasing costs.

A survey of 2,010 UK adults found the NHS was among the top concerns for the public, second only to the cost-of-living crisis.

More than half of those polled (53%) said the UK's health has deteriorated in the past decade, while 77% said they need to live a healthier life.

Asked about proactive interventions on health, eight in 10 said they would back tougher rules for landlords to ensure better living conditions, compared with 4% who opposed this.

Seven in 10 supported early childhood development programmes like SureStart, with 6% opposing, while 67% backed free meals for all children in state-funded schools, with 15% opposed.

Some 65% of people said they would support a ban on junk food advertising in public spaces, with one in 10 opposed.

On smoking, 61% backed extending the smoking ban into more public spaces, like playgrounds or outside hospitals, compared with 19% who were opposed.

Sebastian Rees, principal research fellow and head of health at IPPR, said: "These findings dismantle the long-held assumption that bold health policy is politically risky.

"In reality, voters across the political spectrum see improving public health as a top priority and want the Government to do more to allow them to live healthier lives."

According to the report, "concerns about personal freedoms or government overreach did not come up" in focus group discussions.

The poll also found that limits to personal freedom ranked low on the list of concerns about government initiatives on health inequalities, with 26% saying it would be an issue.

People were more concerned about policies not being effective, making products more expensive (32%).

Mr Rees added: "The vast majority of people don't see getting tough on the causes of illness as 'nanny-statism', but as a downpayment on the nation's future health and wealth.

"Taking on powerful interests who undermine health - rogue landlords, toxic employers and junk food advertisers - is seen as both fair and necessary to this cause."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "This research confirms the British public wants bold action to tackle the root causes of ill health.

"For too long there has been an unwillingness to lead on issues like smoking, obesity and alcohol harm, but we are turning the tide.

"With strong public support for measures like restricting junk food advertising and creating the first smoke-free generation, we are shifting the focus from sickness to prevention through our ambitious 10 Year Health Plan."