UK to be first country to use AI healthcare system to prevent future scandals

30 June 2025, 00:01

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward, as artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be rolled out more widely across the NHS in a bid to diagnose diseases and treat patients faster.
File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward, as artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be rolled out more widely across the NHS in a bid to diagnose diseases and treat patients faster. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The UK will be the first country in the world to use an AI system that can analyse hospital databases and catch potential safety scandals early, the government has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new healthcare AI system will use technology that can identify patterns of abuse, serious injuries, deaths or other incidents that can slip through the net.

When concerns are raised, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) will send out specialist inspection teams to investigate, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The announcement of the new system follows a spate of scandals in the NHS.

Last week, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced a national investigation into “systemic” failures in NHS maternity care after families were “gaslit” in their search for the truth.

The new AI technology
The new AI technology will analyse hospital databases and catch potential safety scandals early. Picture: Alamy

Mr Streeting added embracing AI would make it easier to spot danger signs earlier.

The new safety warning system is being developed as part of the Government’s '10-year health plan', due to be announced this week.

Also announced as part of the plan is obesity targets, which could see supermarkets fined if they do not reach specific healthy food targets.

A new maternity AI system will also launch across NHS trusts from November, using 'near real-time data' to flag higher-than-expected rates of stillbirth, neonatal death and brain injury.

Mr Streeting said: “While most treatments in the NHS are safe, even a single lapse that puts a patient at risk is one too many.

“Behind every safety breach is a person, a life altered, a family devastated, sometimes by heartbreaking loss."

The Health Sec added that in "embracing AI" and launching "world-first early warning systems", dangerous signs will be spotted sooner, and investigations will be launched on a much faster basis.

London, UK. 29th June, 2025. Wes Streeting on Sunday. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 29th June, 2025. Wes Streeting on Sunday. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"This technology will save lives, catching unsafe care before it becomes a tragedy," he added.

“It’s a vital part of our commitment to move the NHS from analogue to digital, delivering better, safer care for everyone.”

Professor Meghana Pandit, co-national medical director – secondary care, said: “The NHS in England will be the first country in the world to trial an AI-enabled warning system to flag patient safety issues which will rapidly analyse routine hospital data and reports submitted by healthcare staff from community settings.

“The move will turbo-charge the speed and efficiency with which we identify patient safety concerns and enable us to respond rapidly to improve patient care.”

Meanwhile, CQC’s chief executive Sir Julian Hartley said a stronger focus will be developed on quality using data.

“We are already developing our new clearer, simpler, assessment approach, and in the future our experienced teams of inspectors, led by our newly appointed chief inspectors, will be able to conduct more inspections and share feedback on the findings more quickly – so that providers can make faster improvements, and the public have timely information about care,” he said.

Responding to plans for a new early warning system for NHS patient safety concerns, RCN general secretary and chief executive Professor Nicola Ranger said: “The guaranteed way to improve care is to raise staffing levels. “In the NHS today, one nurse can be left caring for 10, 15 or more patients at a time.

“The situation is drastically unsafe. By the time an inspection takes place, it could already be too late."

"Technology will always have a role to play, but having the right number of staff on the front line of care is the place to start the investment to make patients safe.”

