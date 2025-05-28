Urgent warning after two die in London taking ‘blue pills’

A young caucasian man in pajamas in bed about to take some blue pills from a brown bottle. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A London council has issued an urgent warning after two people died in London this weekend after taking unidentified blue pills.

Ealing Council has said two people in the Southall area took the unidentified pills together over the Bank Holiday and passed away.

“Please remember, there is no way of knowing what is in any pill or drug that is bought illegally, or how your body will react,” they said.

“If you, or anyone you are with, starts to feel unwell after taking any pill or drug, go to your nearest Accident and Emergency department or call 999.

“Always seek medical attention and do not try to sleep it off or drink lots of water.”

The latest warning around dangerous drugs follows news of fake MDMA being circulated in Manchester in March, which prompted comments from a harm reduction group on implicated fatalities.

In January, LBC travelled to Britain's first drug consumption room in Glasgow in what Scotland's First Minister's branded a "significant step forward" in tackling the country's drug death crisis.