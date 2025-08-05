Experts sound alarm over virus dangerous to newborns and elderly as cases surge abroad

5 August 2025, 00:44

The UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia, health experts have said.
The UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia, health experts have said. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia, health experts have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NHS officials said that the Australian winter is often a good predictor of how viruses will spread in England.

And following a surge in cases number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Australia, officials have said that cases have been steadily increasing in England since the start of 2025.

NHS England has urged pregnant women to get the vaccine which protects against RSV in order to protect their newborn babies.

It said that the virus is a leading cause of death among babies and the main cause of hospital admissions for children.

Kate Brintworth, chief midwifery officer for NHS England, said: “While for most adults RSV only causes mild, cold-like symptoms, for older adults and young children it can lead to serious breathing problems that can end up in hospitalisation.

“Getting vaccinated while pregnant is the best way to protect your baby from the moment they are born, and now is the time for mums to act, to make sure their babies are protected ahead of their first few months this winter, when there tends to be more bugs circulating.”

Read more: Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter

Read more: Study suggests link between ultra processed foods and lung cancer

Download the LBC app now.
Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Pregnant women can get the jab from 28 weeks of pregnancy onwards through their maternity services or GP surgery.

Older adults aged 75-79 are also eligible for the jab and NHS England will start inviting people to come forward in the next few weeks.

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds.

But some people have a high risk of getting seriously ill from the virus including babies and adults over the age of 75.

In babies, RSV is a common cause of a type of chest infection called bronchiolitis.

Last week, the UK Health Security Agency published data showing the efficacy of the vaccine.

It said that the jab for pregnant women can prevent 72% of hospital admissions for their babies.

And the vaccine is 82% effective at preventing hospital admissions for RSV among older adults, UKHSA said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The first electric car models eligible for new Government grants have been announced.

First electric car models eligible for new government grant revealed as motorists can save thousands

Households will be shielded from higher energy bills if firms go bust.

UK households to be shielded from higher bills if energy supplier goes bust

The former presenter of popular TV programme Repair Shop will appear in court next week over the allegations, police said.

TV star Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

The Taliban has been asked by Iran for a 'kill list' of Afghans who helped Britain during the 20-year war in the Afghanistan.

Iran 'asks Taliban for kill list’ leaked in MoD data blunder to 'track down MI6 spies'

Exclusive
Vanessa Frake backs US-stye Supermax prisons for the UK.

Reform UK's new prisons tsar backs US-style ‘Supermax’ jails as Britain's 'very dangerous’ inmates will 'never change'

DJ Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope, and described the radio presenter as a "superhero".

Calvin Harris shares photos of ‘superhero’ wife’s placenta after birth of son

Emergency services were called to the indoor water park in Hanley just after 4 o'clock this afternoon, where they found the girl in a critical condition.

Girl, 4, dies after incident at water park in Stoke-on-Trent

Tracey Connelly will be released from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling.

Mother of Baby P to face public parole hearing in October

Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport.

Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

Exclusive
Evyatar

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'

Fans hold up scarves in memory of the late Diogo Jota before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, 2025.

Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first Anfield game since striker's death

Dozens of suspected rioters are still wanted by police a year after disorder that broke out across the UK.

Pictured: Dozens of suspected rioters still wanted by police year on from 2024 disorder triggered by Southport stabbings

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder

Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.

Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

Jack and Kelly Osbourne embraced as they viewed the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham.

Kelly Osbourne thanks fans for support during ‘hardest moment’ of her life after death of dad Ozzy

Latest News

See more Latest News

m

Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'
Eating minimally processed foods and avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.

Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years.

Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

What did the ITV Lucy Letby documentary reveal?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire
England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London

England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News