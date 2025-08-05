Experts sound alarm over virus dangerous to newborns and elderly as cases surge abroad

The UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia, health experts have said. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia, health experts have said.

NHS officials said that the Australian winter is often a good predictor of how viruses will spread in England.

And following a surge in cases number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Australia, officials have said that cases have been steadily increasing in England since the start of 2025.

NHS England has urged pregnant women to get the vaccine which protects against RSV in order to protect their newborn babies.

It said that the virus is a leading cause of death among babies and the main cause of hospital admissions for children.

Kate Brintworth, chief midwifery officer for NHS England, said: “While for most adults RSV only causes mild, cold-like symptoms, for older adults and young children it can lead to serious breathing problems that can end up in hospitalisation.

“Getting vaccinated while pregnant is the best way to protect your baby from the moment they are born, and now is the time for mums to act, to make sure their babies are protected ahead of their first few months this winter, when there tends to be more bugs circulating.”

Pregnant women can get the jab from 28 weeks of pregnancy onwards through their maternity services or GP surgery.

Older adults aged 75-79 are also eligible for the jab and NHS England will start inviting people to come forward in the next few weeks.

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds.

But some people have a high risk of getting seriously ill from the virus including babies and adults over the age of 75.

In babies, RSV is a common cause of a type of chest infection called bronchiolitis.

Last week, the UK Health Security Agency published data showing the efficacy of the vaccine.

It said that the jab for pregnant women can prevent 72% of hospital admissions for their babies.

And the vaccine is 82% effective at preventing hospital admissions for RSV among older adults, UKHSA said.