Warning issued after outbreak of salmonella leaving five hospitalised and 20 ill

The outbreak is linked to an unusual strain called salmonella saintpaul. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Five people have been hospitalised and 20 have fallen ill, including 13 children, after an outbreak of salmonella.

The outbreak is linked to an unusual strain called salmonella saintpaul, The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The strain was the cause of a breakout of salmonella in 2023 where 90 people became ill after eating cantaloupe.

However, experts say there is no indication that cantaloupe melons are the cause of the unfolding outbreak.

People began to fall ill on February 20, with six cases recorded in the North West of England, four in the West Midlands, three in the South West and two in the East of England.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning. . Picture: Alamy

Gauri Godbole, deputy director of gastrointestinal infections at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: "UKHSA is investigating a small outbreak of Salmonella and no cases have been identified since March 2025.

"Gastrointestinal bacteria, such as Salmonella, can be spread from person to person as well as from food, so anyone with diarrhea or vomiting should wash their hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoid handling food or preparing food for others where possible."

Patients with the illness ranged from aged one to 88. Sixteen were female and nine were male.

London, the East Midlands, the North East, and the South East all recorded a case each.

Two cases were also confirmed in Northern Ireland and Wales, and one in Scotland.

Ms Godbole added: "Please avoid returning to work or sending unwell children to school or nursery until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared."

Patients with the illness ranged from aged one to 88. Sixteen were female and nine were male. Picture: Alamy

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

It's commonly found in raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, unpasteurised milk, and occasionally in fruits and vegetables that have been contaminated.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

Symptoms usually develop six to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food or water and can typically last four to seven days: