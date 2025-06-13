Warning issued after 14 people have ‘adverse reaction’ to Botox jabs including eye drooping and double vision

13 June 2025, 14:04

Health officials have warned anyone suffering symptoms to call 111
Health officials have warned anyone suffering symptoms to call 111. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Health officials have launched an investigation after a number of people suffered serious side effects after getting Botox jabs including eye drooping and double vision.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said 14 people from County Durham and Darlington have had ‘adverse reactions’ following the cosmetic procedure.

Ten people so far have required treatment and clinicians in these areas are being advised to look out for warning signs in people who have recently had Botox jabs.

Durham County Council is working with the UKHSA to investigate the cause.

The UKHSA said people have been reporting showing symptoms of botulism a few weeks after having the treatment.

UKHSA official Joanna Darke said botulism was a rare infection which could be serious and could be caused by the toxins found in Botox.

Anyone in the area  who has recently had Botox and and was experiencing symptoms, such as slurred speech, should contact 111.

The health agency said its initial investigations suggested the issue was not due to contaminated products.

"There are effective treatments available," she said.

