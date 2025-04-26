What you need to know about weight loss jabs and how to make them work effectively

26 April 2025, 07:18

"These drugs were not made for a quick fix to lose a few kilos”, says Mosley.
"These drugs were not made for a quick fix to lose a few kilos”, says Mosley. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

In what feels like the biggest health craze in years, weight loss jabs like semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro) have exploded in popularity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

GP registrar Dr Jack Mosley – whose dad, presenter Dr Michael Mosley, died in June last year on the Greek island of Symi – says his father had been worried about the potential impact of the newly emerging medications.

“He could see they were a groundbreaking treatment because there’s such a long history of all these slightly dodgy pills and potions that they used in the past,” says the 32-year-old. “But he was still concerned about how they were currently being managed, and the fact that there is a wild west of online pharmacies.”

One significant concern is that “these drugs were designed for people who have a BMI over 30 or women over 27 with an obesity-related disease. These drugs were not made for a quick fix to lose a few kilos”, says Mosley.

Plus, “People are being ramped up really high doses, and some of them are getting more significant – or even intolerable – side effects. Unfortunately, the way a lot of these online pharmacies work is they make more money the higher the dose, so the incentive is quite clear.”

Read more: Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

Read more: Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

“But I think people just see these drugs as a magic fix."
“But I think people just see these drugs as a magic fix.". Picture: Alamy

Mosley has just released his first book, Food Noise, on the subject and how to live healthily alongside the drugs, which in a way, he says, he wrote for his father. “My dad was a massive inspiration to me, and he his mission was empowering people to make healthy choices and change their habits in a way that could improve their life so, and I’ve tried to do the same.”

Here’s what he wants people to understand about weight loss medication – and the lifestyle changes to make alongside.

They aren’t a magic fix

“They do dramatically reduce your appetite, they reduce your cravings, and which ultimately leads many people to eat less,” says Mosley. “But I think people just see these drugs as a magic fix. So they they take the injection, and they kind of just go along with their lives, and they don’t make the lifestyle changes. They don’t appreciate them as these powerful drugs they are.”

Mosley says the flip side to losing weight might also include symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation – “These all occur because of the way it can slow down the bowel.”

He adds: “And I think if people continue to eat how they did before, they’ll actually get much more significant side effects, which could lead to poor compliance.” I.e. not taking the drugs properly.

According to a famous study in The Lancet, some 50% of people living with obesity in America have some degree of micronutrient deficiency. “We’re overfed and undernourished,” says Mosley.”People need to make sure they are eating nutritious meals [on weight-loss medication].

“You may even lose weight on a processed junk food diet [on the drugs] but the problem is, if you’re just eating a smaller bowl of chips, you may end up with downstream consequences – some degree of malnutrition.”

“The fact that we’re eating a lot less can lead to muscle loss – 25% to 40% of the weight people lose in the studies is lean body mass, and a big component of that is muscle.

“Muscle is so important. It’s a major predictor of a long lifespan, but also health span,” he says. “If you want to stay independent in later life, and be able to get about easily and to do things for yourself, it’s so important, it reduces your risk of falls. It also sucks up a lot of the sugar in our bloodstream. So is it very protective of diabetes.”

A warm spell of weather is expected to start on Sunday.
“Staying active so important while you’re on these drugs,” says Mosley. Picture: Alamy

“Staying active so important while you’re on these drugs,” says Mosley, who particularly recommends resistance training. “This can be as simple as doing it from the comfort of your own home. Find a seven-minute workout online, which may involve a few press ups and squats. You can just use your own weight or resistance bands. Protecting your muscles is so important when you’re on these drugs.”

Evidence points to a Mediterranean-style diet being a healthy way to eat on weight-loss medication. “This is a diet rich in olive oil, nuts, seeds, oily fish, fruit and veggies and pulses, like chickpeas and lentils. It’s got plenty of protein, healthy fats, fibre and micronutrients.

“If you do follow this kind of more nutritious, filling way of eating, then not only will you feel better, but you may lose more weight while you’re on [the drugs] and also, if you do come off them, it should be more sustainable that you’ll be able to keep the weight off.

Avoid processed junk food, he adds. “Some people actually say they have significant side effects when they do overeat these foods [while on weight-loss medication].

“There’s multiple reasons we eat,” says Mosley. “One of the big drivers is simply appetite, and that’s centrally controlled in our brain and through our guts. But our cravings – that internal food monologue, which I refer to as the ‘food noise’ – that can be turned up if you are hungry, but plenty of people, eat even when they’re not hungry.

“Many of us can relate to it, when we’re stressed, we’re not typically eating nutritious foods. We want that easy, accessible junk food. So we want the sugary, salty snacks. We want that sugar high. The weight-loss drugs can reduce our appetite and our cravings, but they’re not necessarily going to address things like our emotional hunger.”

To tackle it, Mosley says to try to reduce stress. “Do things like increasing your exercise – strength training is really good for reducing stress levels. Meditation and mindfulness are proven to be incredibly useful. Activities like yoga or bouldering, these are proven to be extremely effective. And I think the final thing is actually changing your diet.”

When people come off the drugs, they are likely to put back on the weight they’ve lost, he says. “We know from some of the studies that people can put on two thirds of the weight they lost within the first year.”

He explains: “I like to think of these drugs as these noise-canceling headphones. You put them on, your cravings reduce, your appetite reduces and you go about your day not as tempted by all these foods. But then, when you take these noise-canceling headphones off, then that food noise can return with a vengeance. That’s why it’s so important to make some of these [lifestyle] changes whilst you’re taking the medication.

“It’s so important to try and control the food environment because I think willpower is somewhat overrated,” he says.

“Things like clearing out the cupboards of all those processed junk foods and trying to fill them in with more nutritious meals, planning your meals for the week on a Sunday, so that when you come back from a hard day at work or you’re stressed you don’t go back to your default way of eating, and you’ve got all these plans and foods and recipes in place.”

Food Noise: How Weight Loss Medications And Smart Nutrition Can Silence Your Cravings by Dr Jack Mosley is published by Short Books, priced £16.99. Available now

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square, Vatican City.

LIVE: World leaders join over 150,000 mourners in the Vatican for Pope Francis' funeral

People queue trying to reach St. Peter's Square ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Crowds gather for funeral of Pope Francis as world leaders arrive to pay respects

Mr Dutton was killed in the collision, at the junction on Brown Heath Road between the villages of Waverton and Christleton in Cheshire.

‘Distracted’ dentist avoids jail after killing cycling pensioner

"For sure it's a mental thing, it's not tactical or technical," said Enzo Maresca.

'It’s a mental thing': Enzo Maresca reveals reason behind Cole Palmer’s struggles

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others.

'Fierce warrior' Virginia Giuffre, survivor of Jeffrey Epstein abuse and Prince Andrew accuser, dies by suicide aged 41

The demonstration made its way to popular tourist spot, Weyler Square

'Without fear there is no change': furious protesters to target holidaying Brits at airports and hotspots in these countries
Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have tied the knot

Titanic and Marvel star Ioan Gruffudd marries partner Bianca Wallace in intimate ceremony

Mummy Pig revealed the gender of her baby.

Mummy Pig's having a...! Peppa Pig's mother announces new piglet's gender at iconic London spot

CBB announced its winner

Celebrity Big Brother announces winner of latest series

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's company accused of 'actively undermining' Met's phone-hacking investigation

Paul Butler, who killed his estranged wife in a 'frenzied' and 'brutal' attack, has been served a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Plymouth university lecturer Claire Chick.

'Evil' man who killed Plymouth university lecturer in 'brutal' jealousy-fuelled attack jailed for 27 years

Visitors and mourners pay their respects to the body of Pope Francis

How the late Pope Francis's funeral will unfold

Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City.

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder charge over CEO killing as US pushes for death penalty

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport

World leaders arrive for Pope’s funeral as 150,000 mourners pay respects

Moscow says Vladimir Putin has had 'constructive' talks with Donald Trump's envoy at the Kremlin.

Trump envoy holds ‘constructive’ talks with Putin hours after top Russian general killed in Moscow car bomb

Displaced Palestinians crowd with outstretched hands and containers to receive hot meals distributed by aid organizations at the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza City, Gaza on April 24, 2025.

UN runs out of food aid in Gaza as Israel continues total blockade, ending 'critical lifeline' for hundreds of thousands

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christina Howell was handed a hospital order under the Mental Health Act, after previously admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

Woman killed man in unprovoked racist attack after asking to be sent back to hospital

A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham as refuse workers continue to strike, 15th April, 2025.

Warning issued as Birmingham resident had to be given oxygen after burning recycling inside home amid bin strike
Laurence Fox arrived at court wearing grey jeans, a light blue shirt and a black cap

Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to sharing upskirting photo of TV star Narinder Kaur

Forensic investigators at Milton Keynes train station after a man was shot dead by armed police officers.

Man shot dead by police at point-blank range ‘called 999 himself’, watchdog reveals

A row has erupted amongst scholars over a 'well-endowed warrior' depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

Scholarly row erupts over ‘well-endowed warrior’ on Bayeux Tapestry

Vitor Dias, 21, admitted to possessing these extreme materials after officers discovered them when raiding his home in Willesden, north-west London

Man jailed for possessing bomb-making guide after police sting into indecent images of children
A headteacher who attacked his deputy with a wrench at school due to “overwhelming sexual jealousy” has been jailed for more than two years.

Shocking moment headteacher bludgens deputy around head in 'love triangle' gone wrong

Marks and Spencer store in Cardiff

M&S suspends all online orders after cyber attack triggers payment meltdown

Household energy bills are set to fall in July after Donald Trump's trade tariffs caused a slump in global gas prices, according to a leading forecaster.

UK energy bills to fall by 9% in July after three years of price rises - as Trump tariffs trigger gas price slump
A headteacher who attacked his deputy with a wrench at school due to “overwhelming sexual jealousy” has been jailed for more than two years.

Headteacher who attacked deputy over 'love triangle' jailed in 'spectacular fall from grace'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal lays a wreath at the Lone Pine Memorial in the Lone Pine Cemetery on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Princess Anne remembers brave Anzacs in their own words at Gallipoli

The King and Queen will host a tea party for Second World War veterans as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to throw palace tea party to mark VE Day anniversary

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News