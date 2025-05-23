Weight loss jabs could reduce risk of 14 types of cancer, study finds

23 May 2025, 18:43

Weight loss jabs could reduce the risk of up to 14 types of cancer, new research has found
Weight loss jabs could reduce the risk of up to 14 types of cancer, new research has found. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Weight loss jabs could reduce the risk of up to 14 types of cancer, new research has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mounjaro, Ozempic and other weight-loss injections have become more frequently used in tackling obesity, but have also been linked to other health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.

Scientists have now discovered the drugs could also reduce the risk of several weight-related cancers including hard to diagnose types such as pancreatic, kidney and ovarian.

American scientists, who carried out the trial, said the findings show the drugs “might have a preventative effect” for people with obesity.

American scientists, who carried out the trial, said the findings show the drugs 'might have a preventative effect'
American scientists, who carried out the trial, said the findings show the drugs 'might have a preventative effect'. Picture: Alamy

Lucas Mavromatis, an expert in obesity at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York and study lead author, said: “Although obesity is now recognized as an increasingly important cause of cancer in the United States and worldwide, no medications have been proven to lower the cancer risk associated with obesity.

“Our study begins to fill that gap by evaluating GLP-1 receptor agonists, a relatively new but widely prescribed medication that treats diabetes, obesity, and related conditions.

“Our results suggest they may modestly cut the chance of developing certain cancers—especially cancers of the colon and rectum—and reduce rates of death due to all causes.

“These data are reassuring, but more studies are required to prove causation.”

The research found the jabs were most effective at reducing the risk of colon and rectal cancers specifically.

Both have seen a rise in cases in under 50s in recent years.

Researchers didn't speculate why the drugs might lower a patient's chances of cancer, and cautioned further research was necessary to confirm their findings.

Weight-loss injections have become more frequently used in tackling obesity
Weight-loss injections have become more frequently used in tackling obesity. Picture: Alamy

In the study, researchers studied data from more than 170,000 obese patients with diabetes, aged 57 on average.

Over a follow-up of a decade, they compared the cancer risk among patients on GLP-1 agonists against those on DPP-4 inhibitors, another diabetes medication.

The 14 cancers assessed included oesophageal, colon, rectum, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, kidney, post-menopausal breast, Ovarian, endometrium and thyroid, as well as multiple myeloma and meningiomas.

The study found those on GLP-1s had a 7 per cent lower risk of developing an obesity-related cancer than patients on DPP-4 inhibitors.

When other health benefits were factored in, these patients were also 8 per cent less likely to die over the 10-year period.

Overall the biggest reduction was seen for colon (16 per cent) and rectal (28 per cent) cancers.

The findings will be presented in full next week at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference in Chicago.

Read more: Weight-loss drugs could hold key to longer life and usher in 'golden age' of medicine, study finds

Read more: What you need to know about weight loss jabs and how to make them work effectively

Dr Robin Zon, ASCO president, said: “This trial raises an intriguing hypothesis: that the increasingly popular GLP-1 medications used to treat diabetes and obesity might offer some benefit in reducing the risk of developing cancer.

“I see many patients with obesity, and given the clear link between cancer and obesity, defining the clinical role of GLP-1 medications in cancer prevention is important. “Though this trial does not establish causation, it hints that these drugs might have a preventative effect.

“Future research is needed to validate these findings, including in patients who do not have diabetes.”

The medication was originally developed as a diabetes treatment, but in recent years has  become one of the world's most in-demand weight-loss drugs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo dated 11-08-2023 of Gary Neville who does not believe Manchester United deserve a parade if they win the Europa League. Issue date: Wednesday May 21, 2025.

Nottingham Forest 'ban' Gary Neville from last game of season over previous comments

Three women have been arrested after a woman was left in intensive care after using a weight-loss jab

Three arrests made after woman left in intensive care from using weight-loss jab

Tottenham Hotspur players on the open-top team bus during the Europa League winners parade in North London.

Thousands descend on north London as Tottenham celebrate Europa League win with open-top bus parade

Breaking
Members of the emergency services work at the scene at Hamburg's main train station where several people have been stabbed on May 23, 2025

Police launch 'major operation' after at least 12 people stabbed at Hamburg train station as woman arrested

The deaf TikTok star died after ingesting a poison

Deaf TikTok star’s death was ‘avoidable’, says family

Stan Yanevski has been hospitalised for emergency surgery

Harry Potter star rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after struggling to breathe

Isabelle Dale, 23, allegedly had relationships with two inmates between September 2021 and December 2022

Prison officer accused of having flings with two inmates at the same time to face trial in October

Tottenham will hold an open top bus parade through north London after their Europa League victory

Tottenham victory parade details: Route and times revealed

Exclusive
The Belfast rappers mockingly refer to Badenoch as a 'wally' that thinks she is 'fooling everybody' in their latest single The Recap

Kneecap mock Kemi Badenoch in new track days after terrorism charge against band member

The latest series of Clarkson's Farm was released on Friday

Jeremy Clarkson reveals how he became 'more and more ill' filming latest series of Clarkson's Farm

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue are tackling the warehouse blaze

Major incident declared as firefighters tackle recycling warehouse fire

The pound's value against the dollar is at it's highest since February 2022.

Pound hits strongest value against US dollar in three years as travellers urged to exchange cash

woman use phone scan barcode or QR codes to pay credit card bill after receiving document invoice. payment, receive, paying electricity, digital payme

How much will my energy bills be and how can I save money?

Defence of Ukraine

First pictures as major prisoner exchange underway between Russia and Ukraine

Dog owners have their “nurturing drive” fulfilled by looking after their pets, research has found

Rise of couples 'choosing to have pets instead of babies'

Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023

Ex-Man United star avoids jail for dangerous driving after 99mph crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kelyan pictured here with his mother, died after being attacked on a double decker bus

Teenagers plead guilty to murdering 14-year-old Kelyan Bokaasa in machete attack on London bus
The next two Avengers films have been delayed, Disney has said

Avengers reassemble...later than planned: Marvel delays next two Avengers films

The dolls have become a viral fashion accessory since being seen worn by celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

Fan fury as viral Labubu dolls pulled from UK stores over 'safety concerns'

Ivan Toney was named in Thomas Tuchel's latest 26-man squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7 and friendly against Senegal on June 1

Ivan Toney recalled to England squad after Saudi move as Tuchel names 26-man line-up

The boys had been riding a motorbike on Lower Broughton Road, Salford

Two boys, 16 and 17, ‘riding same motorbike’ killed in crash with car

Kermit the frog passed on his wisdom to students in Maryland

'Leap together': Kermit the frog shares key advice as he delivers graduation speech in Maryland
Shocking footage released by the London Ambulance Service shows a man throwing a missile at the vehicle which crashes through the driver's window

Shocking moment thief smashes ambulance window and steals medics’ bags while they treat patient
A satellite image shows the warship at the harbour before the launch

North Korea launches investigation into 'embarrassing' warship damage - as leader Kim Jong Un left furious by incident
Photovoltaic panels installed on a rooftop with chimney and skylights, harnessing solar power for sustainable energy generation

Energy provider launches solar scheme to save customers £200 a year

Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky met while working at the Israeli Embassy

Israeli embassy couple shooting suspect 'fired repeatedly after victims fell to the ground'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel,

Eugenie tells of delight at becoming mentor to changemakers at King’s charity

Prince William is launching a new wildlife series

William hails 'inspiration' Attenborough ahead of new series celebrating wildlife rangers

William and Kate attending the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

'A hell of a piece of kit': Prince William hails Navy warship for 'screaming UK power' as it is named by Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News