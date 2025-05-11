Weight loss jabs could help cut amount of alcohol drank by obese people by two thirds, new study suggests

11 May 2025, 19:16

Among regular drinkers, intake decreased by 68%, from 23.2 units a week to 7.8 units a week.
Among regular drinkers, intake decreased by 68%, from 23.2 units a week to 7.8 units a week. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Weight loss jabs could help slash alcohol intake in obese people by around two thirds, according to a study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is thought the drugs help curb cravings for alcohol, experts said, although more research is needed.

Weight loss jabs, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by reducing food cravings.

The study, led by academics in Ireland and Saudi Arabia, included 262 obese people who had been prescribed liraglutide or semaglutide, which are available under the brand names Saxenda and Wegovy respectively.

They were categorised based on the amount of alcohol they consumed each week prior to starting treatment.

Read more: Having children later and being overweight ‘increases risk of breast cancer’

Read more: Just five minutes of exposure to junk food advertising per day makes children eat more calories

The groups included non-drinkers, rare drinkers who had less than 10 units a week, and regular drinkers, who reported having 10 or more units each week.

Some 188 of the 262 patients were followed up for an average of four months.

Average alcohol consumption fell from 11.3 units a week - about six or seven pints of beer - to 4.3 units a week, or roughly two pints of beer, after four months on the drugs.

Among regular drinkers, intake decreased by 68%, from 23.2 units a week to 7.8 units a week.

Professor Carel le Roux, of University College Dublin, said: "The exact mechanism of how GLP-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake is still being investigated but it is thought to involve curbing cravings for alcohol that arise in subcortical areas of the brain that are not under conscious control.

"Thus, patients report the effects are 'effortless'."

The findings, which are being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga, suggest a "potential therapeutic role" for weight loss jabs in people who are obese and regularly drink alcohol, researchers said.

However, they stressed larger trials are needed to validate the results.

Prof Le Roux added: "GLP-1 analogues have been shown treat obesity and reduce the risk of multiple obesity-related complications.

"Now, the beneficial effects beyond obesity, such as on alcohol intake, are being actively studied, with some promising results."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alan Cumming is hosting the 2025 BAFTA TV awards

BAFTA TV awards 2025: David Tennant, Jessie J and Billie Piper stun on red carpet ahead of ceremony

Exclusive
Regent's Canal at Mile End Lock

Man, 38, arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with 'body slamming' incidents along East London canal

Greater Anglia, British Rail Class Stadler 755 bi-modal multiple unit passenger train arriving at Ipswich railway station, Suffolk, England, UK

Lines blocked after train collides with car on level crossing

Donald Trump is urging Ukraine to agree to meet with Russia in Turkey next week

Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin after Trump urges Ukraine to talk with Russia 'immediately' in bid to end 'bloodbath'

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Leicester.

Furious Nottingham Forest owner storms onto pitch to publicly berate manager Nuno as Reds’ European dream dented

Hampshire Police officer on petrol on a beach in the UK

Murder arrest after body of missing person pulled from river

Conservative MP David Davis

David Davis urges police to investigate doctor who provided vital testimony against killer nurse Lucy Letby

Ryanair At Stansted Airport

Flights remain delayed after power outage triggers IT meltdown at Stansted Airport - despite issue being resolved

Woman arrested following alleged abduction of baby in Blackpool

Woman, 51, arrested following 'attempted abduction of baby' near Blackpool seafront

Police apologise following arrest of officer over ‘thought crime’ Tweet

Police apologise following arrest of retired special constable over anti-Jewish ‘thought crime’ Tweet

Pope Leo XIV Performs Regina Caeli Prayer In St. Peter's Square

Pope Leo XIV laments ‘third world war in pieces’ in his first Sunday address

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".

Second man arrested in connection with death of 60-year-old on cruise ship

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia for peace talks

Ukraine 'ready to meet' Russia after Putin call for peace talks on Thursday, says Zelenskyy

GB sticker with european stars on the back of a car

Portugal warns Brits not to bring ‘illegal’ device owned by millions on their holidays

India and Pakistan ceasefire holds despite multiple 'violations' - as further details of deal emerge

India and Pakistan ceasefire holds despite multiple 'violations' - as further details of deal emerge

Exclusive
The Home Secretary has called prison safety a "disgrace"

'There's a crisis': Yvette Cooper brands prison safety a 'total disgrace' following Axel Rudakubana officer attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos

Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos

The fire is at an electrical substation just off Fore Street

Hundreds without power as firefighters tackle latest substation blaze weeks after Heathrow outage
annik Sinner of Italy in action against Mariano Navone of Argentina during the Internazionali BNL d'Italia day six at Foro Italico on May 10

Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner wins on return from doping ban to progress at Italian Open
Allied leaders made “material progress” towards a ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer has said

Starmer says leaders made ‘material progress’ towards peace as Putin proposes restarting talks with Ukraine
Baby Reindeer (2024) mini TV series created by Richard Gadd and starring Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office and Baby Reindeer in running for top TV Bafta awards

Natterjack toad adult during breeding season in the Brenne Regional Nature Park, France

UK’s noisiest amphibians who can be heard a mile away making ‘remarkable comeback’ in South Downs
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin proposes restarting peace talks with Ukraine ‘without preconditions’ after European leaders threaten sanctions
Presentation of Partnership for Strong Ukraine Foundation (PSUF)

Sweden’s new national security adviser quits within 24 hours of taking up post after Grindr photo scandal
Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana's supervision was downgraded before he allegedly 'hurled boiling water over a prison officer' at HMP Belmarsh, according to reports.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s supervision was downgraded before ‘pre-planned attack’ on prison officer
Young person eating burger

Just five minutes of exposure to junk food advertising per day makes children eat more calories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan

Meghan Markle appoints former assistant to Bill Gates as new chief of staff

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked Beyonce after she had a "fun date night" at one of her concerts.

Meghan thanks Beyonce after having ‘fun date night’ at 'amazing' Los Angeles concert

The anti-monarchy group Republic stage a rally in Trafalgar Square, London. The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family 'hijacked' VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London.

Royal family hijacked VE Day anniversary, republican protest organiser claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News