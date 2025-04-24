Exclusive

Race and class inequality ‘at the heart of men’s ill health,’ Wes Streeting tells LBC

24 April 2025, 09:47

Wes Streeting told LBC 'we really need to get under the bonnet of what is actually going on with men's health'
Wes Streeting told LBC 'we really need to get under the bonnet of what is actually going on with men's health'. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Men are being "disproportionately affected" by a number of serious medical conditions including their mental health, Wes Streeting has told LBC.

Health leaders are calling on the life expectancy "gap to be closed,” and the government is working on the first ever "Men's Health Strategy".

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC men’s health is being ‘overlooked’.

He said: “I think what we could do with is more insight, especially from those grassroots organisations in a range of communities across the country, whether on physical health or mental health, whether we're talking about white men or black men, whether we're talking about particularly the class inequality as well. That, I think is at the heart of a lot of men's ill health.

“I think we really need to get under the bonnet of what is actually going on with men's health,” he added.

Men are 'disproportionately affected' by a number of serious medical conditions including cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, health leaders have said as they called for input on England’s first ever men’s health plan.

On average, men have a shorter life expectancy compared to women – a difference of almost four years – and officials are asking for views on what must be done to “close the gap”.

Men are also more likely to die by suicide compared to women, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) added.

The department said that action must be taken to “prevent and tackle” the biggest issues facing men as it called for insights on what needs to be included in England’s men’s health strategy.

“Every day, men across England are dying early from preventable causes,” Mr Streeting said.

“Men are hit harder by a range of conditions, while tragically suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50.

“Our Plan for Change means we will tackle these issues head on through a men’s health strategy, and today’s call for evidence is the crucial next step in understanding what works, what doesn’t, and how we can design services men will actually use.

“I urge people to come forward to share their views.”

“Every day, men across England are dying early from preventable causes,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
'Crisis'

Officials are seeking opinions from the public, health and care workers, academics and employers on what can be done to improve men’s health.

The call for evidence will be open for views for 12 weeks on the Department of Health and Social Care website.

Amy O’Connor, from the men’s health charity Movember, said: “Too many men are dying too young, the men’s health strategy is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in positive change for men and their loved ones.

Julie Bentley, chief executive of Samaritans, said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 so it’s critical that suicide prevention is front and centre of this strategy. With men making up 75% of all suicides, this strategy is a real opportunity to prevent thousands of deaths."

Mark Brooks, trustee of the Men and Boys Coalition, added: “Men’s health is in crisis and we are pleased the Government has listened to the long-standing call, that we and others have made, for a strategic, not piecemeal, approach.

“The call for evidence is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for men, organisations and those who care about men’s health to make their voices heard.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rejected the suggestion that a “minister for men” was needed after a number of calls for the position to be made in Government to address issues including behaviour, education and mental ill health.

Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to beating Ali Carter during day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Returning Ronnie O'Sullivan races to emphatic win over arch rival Ali Carter

