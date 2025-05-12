What is chroming - the killer former TikTok trend?

Chroming has been seen as a dangerous trend on TikTok. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The family of a much-loved teenage boy who died surrounded by aerosol cans in Kent has warned of the dangers of the so-called chroming trend.

Nicky Lowther was found unconscious by his mother in Canterbury last June and died on his way to hospital after medics tried in vain to save his life.

Tributes were paid to the 13-year-old at the time and Nicky was referred to as a "cheeky chappy" by his aunt. It was found that he had died after inhaling aerosols.

Toni Lowther, Nicky's aunt, has reiterated a warning this week and warned of the dangers around the practice which has become known as chroming.

Here is the background about this dangerous practice.

What is chroming?

Chroming, which has also been called “huffing”, offers a relatively easy way to get high as the effect can be achieved by inhaling hydrocarbons through legal and commonly found products.

Permanent markers, aerosol deodorant, nail polish, metallic paint, computer duster, carburetor cleaner, paint thinners, gasoline and hair spray have all been listed as examples by Dr Anthony Pizon - a US toxicology expert. He added that the number of teens taking part per year has risen to 564,000 having dropped to 554,000 in 2022 having reached the 684,000 mark in 2015.

The name chroming comes from the metallic aftertaste and residue on the user’s face.

It is not a new trend but has caught on in recent years with teens said to be filming themselves inhaling and uploading the results to social media. This became known as “chroming challenge on TikTok” although search results were later taken down.

Users can find the results to be relaxing and can become addictive or a coping mechanism for those struggling with anxiety as the chemicals from the product go into someone’s bloodstream.

But as Ms Lowther found out, the trend can have fatal consequences.

The aunt, who lives in Kent town Herne Bay, told the Mirror this week: "By the time we got to the hospital, Nicky had already passed away.

“We found out he'd been inhaling aerosols but I didn't know the severity of it. We don't know how many he inhaled that day, but I think 12 cans were found in his bedroom. No one knows if he'd used them that day.”

Chroming can bring on dizziness, vomiting, brain damage and cardiac arrest. It can also cause cognitive abnormalities including dementia.

There have been other reports of fatal instances of huffing in the UK with Tommie-lee Gracie Billington passing away aged 11 last March with his family “devastated”.

Ms Lowther has now launched a campaign on change.org to stop the sale of aerosols to young people.

She added: "There's no safe way of inhaling aerosols. It's dangerous. My daughter is only four months younger than Nicky and they went to the same playschool.

“I used to have him for sleepovers as a little child. To us, he was just a cheeky chappy. He had a dark sense of humour, he was really funny.”

According to Forbes, TikTok has now removed results related to the challenge and if you search nothing will come up.