What is Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year plan to save the NHS?

Sir Keir Starmer and a happier-looking Rachel Reeves launch the 10-year-health plan. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed the government’s 10-year plan for the NHS, saying the “future already looks better” for the beleaguered service.

The prime minister set out proposals on Thursday which he said would bring care much closer to people’s homes, reducing the reliance on hospitals and on A&E.

He was accompanied for the launch in east London by Rachel Reeves, the chancellor who is keen to show unity with the PM following her tearful display in the Commons on Wednesday. They joined health secretary Wes Streeting.

Wes Streeting with Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer meet with medics in east London. Picture: Alamy

Under the changes, there will be fewer staff working in the NHS than previous projections said were needed, with far more providing care closer to home and fewer working in hospitals.

Key reforms include a greatly enhanced NHS app to give patients more control over their care and more data at their fingertips, new neighbourhood health centres open six days a week, and at least 12 hours a day, and new laws on food and alcohol to prevent ill health.

Sir Keir said: “It’s all down to the foundation we laid this year, all down to the path of renewal that we chose, the decisions made by the Chancellor, by Rachel Reeves, which mean we can invest record amounts in the NHS.

“Already [more than] 6,000 mental health workers [have been] recruited, 1,700 GPs, 170 community diagnostic centres – really important – already open. New surgical hubs, new mental health units, new ambulance sites. Record investment right across the system.”

Here is how the ten year plan breaks down

Health secretary Wes Streeting addresses medics in east London. Picture: Alamy

2025–2026

New workforce model : Begin implementation of a new NHS workforce model based on capability,

: Begin implementation of a new NHS workforce model based on capability, Clinical trials : Reduce clinical trial set-up times to 150 days by March 2026,

: Reduce clinical trial set-up times to 150 days by March 2026, Surgical innovation : Expand adoption of robotic surgery in line with NICE guidance, aiming for one in eight operations to use surgical robots by 2035,

: Expand adoption of robotic surgery in line with NICE guidance, aiming for one in eight operations to use surgical robots by 2035, NHS leadership model : Launch a new leadership and culture model focused on accountability and team-based care,

: Launch a new leadership and culture model focused on accountability and team-based care, Digital front door : Begin upgrades to the NHS App, laying groundwork for a unified digital entry point to the NHS,

: Begin upgrades to the NHS App, laying groundwork for a unified digital entry point to the NHS, League tables: Start publishing simple, comparable provider performance tables from summer 2025.

2026–2027

New GP contracts : Begin rollout of two new GP contracts, one place-based and one list-based, to encourage wider collaboration and patient access,

: Begin rollout of two new GP contracts, one place-based and one list-based, to encourage wider collaboration and patient access, Care plans : Ensure 95 per cent of people with complex needs have an agreed care plan in place by 2027,

: Ensure 95 per cent of people with complex needs have an agreed care plan in place by 2027, Prevention shift : Begin integrated delivery of public health services with Integrated Care Boards prioritising prevention and early intervention,

: Begin integrated delivery of public health services with Integrated Care Boards prioritising prevention and early intervention, NHS App functions: Expand functionality of the NHS App for greater self-management of care.

The NHS app will be getting a greater roll out as part of Labour's plans. Picture: Getty

2027–2028

NHS App transformation : Transform the NHS App into a comprehensive digital front door to the NHS by 2028,

: Transform the NHS App into a comprehensive digital front door to the NHS by 2028, Urgent care navigation : Enable booking into appropriate urgent care settings (e.g., via 111 or the NHS App) before physical attendance,

: Enable booking into appropriate urgent care settings (e.g., via 111 or the NHS App) before physical attendance, Personal health budgets: Continue scaling personal health budgets with a focus on supporting independence and choice.

2028–2031

Productivity improvements : Deliver at least 2 per cent productivity gains year-on-year for three consecutive years,

: Deliver at least 2 per cent productivity gains year-on-year for three consecutive years, Workforce training : Expand medical specialty training and nursing apprenticeships focused on system needs and future demands,

: Expand medical specialty training and nursing apprenticeships focused on system needs and future demands, AI-enabled workforce : Redesign education and training curricula to embed AI and digital literacy throughout the NHS,

: Redesign education and training curricula to embed AI and digital literacy throughout the NHS, Financial sustainability: Shift the majority of providers into financial surplus by 2030, supported by robust five-year planning

2029–2030

Personal health budgets : Aim to reach one million individuals benefiting from a personal health budget by 2030,

: Aim to reach one million individuals benefiting from a personal health budget by 2030, Outcomes-focused funding: Advance new payment models, including year-of-care payments, focused on patient outcomes

2030–2035

Wearable technology : Make wearable health technologies a standard part of chronic disease and recovery pathways by 2035,

: Make wearable health technologies a standard part of chronic disease and recovery pathways by 2035, Outpatient reform : Radically redesign or phase out traditional hospital outpatient models by 2035,

: Radically redesign or phase out traditional hospital outpatient models by 2035, Digital hospitals : Ensure all hospitals are fully AI-enabled and digital-first by the end of the plan,

: Ensure all hospitals are fully AI-enabled and digital-first by the end of the plan, Integrated governance : Align Integrated Care Boards more closely with local democratic structures, where feasible,

: Align Integrated Care Boards more closely with local democratic structures, where feasible, Genomics and prevention: Deliver a population-wide genomics service focused on prevention, with access for all communities by 2035.

The government is looking to help the NHS by gradually raising the age of tobacco sale. Picture: Alamy

Ongoing throughout the plan

Transparency and accountability : Expand access to clear public data on NHS performance and variation,

: Expand access to clear public data on NHS performance and variation, Leadership and autonomy : Embed earned autonomy across the system to encourage high performance and local decision-making,

: Embed earned autonomy across the system to encourage high performance and local decision-making, Financial discipline : All NHS organisations to develop and maintain sustainable five-year financial plans,

: All NHS organisations to develop and maintain sustainable five-year financial plans, Workforce shift : Implement a long-term transition away from heavy reliance on international recruitment, in line with expanded domestic training,

: Implement a long-term transition away from heavy reliance on international recruitment, in line with expanded domestic training, Digitisation of care: Deliver services "digital by default," while maintaining inclusive access for all patient groups.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves hugged out their differences at Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre. Picture: Getty

