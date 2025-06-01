Where can I smoke and vape in the UK?

1 June 2025, 06:58 | Updated: 1 June 2025, 07:01

A detailed closeup shows a hand holding a cigarette with smoke rising, reflecting todays smoking culture
France has stepped up its anti smoking laws but the UK has not said if it will follow. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Disposable vapes are set to disappear from shops this weekend as part of a government drive to keep young children away from developing a nicotine addiction.

Shopkeepers face a £200 fine if they break the new law, which comes into effect on Sunday, June 1, and repeat offenders could be jailed.

Multi-use vapes are still available as a healthier alternative to smoking. However, fears have grown that instead of being considered an aid to help smokers quit cigarettes they have become an addictive gateway for young people.

The plastic capsules can also be a blight on the environment and are often seen thrown away by the sides of roads. From Sunday all vapes bought must be refillable, have a rechargeable battery and a replaceable coil.

The ban comes in the same week that the French government has said it will ban smoking in outdoor public spaces including beaches, parks and bus stops to protect the health of children.

Catherine Vautrin, the country’s health minister, said this week that anyone caught lighting up in a restricted area could risk a fine up to €135 (£115).

The UK Department for Health has been approached for comment as to whether there are plans for this to also be introduced in Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously hinted that a ban was coming to stop smoking being allowed in pub gardens although he appeared to later u-turn on this.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told LBC: “We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking and are considering a range of measures to put us on track to a smoke-free UK. “Our landmark tobacco and vapes bill will create a smoke-free generation by phasing out the sale of tobacco products, reducing the harms of passive smoking, and stopping children from becoming hooked on nicotine.”

Here are the rules as they stand.

Woman smoking cigarette indoors, closeup. Bad habit
Smoking is still allowed in some outdoor public areas in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Where am I allowed to smoke in the UK?

Smoking is allowed in most public outdoor areas of the UK and in your own home or vehicle.

Smoking in indoor public spaces has been banned in the UK since 2007 which means you cannot light up inside a pub, cafe or on public transport.

Some outdoor spaces do also have restrictions such as football stadiums. Some parks and beer gardens also forbid anyone from smoking on their premises.

Airports do sometimes have a designated smoking area although this is usually outside the front with no opportunity beyond the security point. Hospitals usually ban smoking on sites but do sometimes have a designated smoking area for staff and patients or visitors.

Hotel rooms are allowed to designate smoking rooms but it is best to check before booking if this is a requirement.

Slough, UK. 23rd March, 2025. Colourful vape cartridges for sale in a shop in Slough, Berkshire
The new rules have come in after a rise in young people taking up the addictive habit. Picture: Alamy

Where am I allowed to vape?

Vaping is subject to similar regulations as smoking but there are some exceptions.

You can vape in public places outdoors but cannot do so on public transport or inside hospitals or airports.

Restaurants and pubs do not have a blanket ban on vaping but in many individual cases e-cigarettes are banned from use inside.

It is up to the owner’s discretion as to whether vaping is allowed at concerts or sporting events.

Of course, vaping is allowed in smoking areas.

