Which electronic cigarettes are still legal in the UK?

By William Mata

Single use vapes have now been banned across the UK as part of a government rule to reduce litter and stop young people developing nicotine addictions.

As of Sunday, retailers have been banned from selling the e-cigarettes which have started to dominate corner shop fronts since going on sale as a healthier alternative to smoking tobacco.

Amid reports of users stockpiling vapes and telling LBC the ban “doesn’t change anything” the government has nonetheless pressed ahead.

Labour introduced the change for environmental reasons, with the plastic devices often seen strewn around, but also to curb rising rates of young vapers.

A teacher has previously said that vaping has become an uncontrollable epidemic in schools with kids as young as 10 inhaling high levels of nicotine after being lured by sweet flavours and attractive packaging.

E-cigarettes are still on sale but are now a greater investment and need to be topped up and recharged with the aim of helping smokers quit, rather than enticing non smokers to start.

Rules around where you can vape, or smoke, have not changed, but here is the latest on what kind of vape you are still allowed to buy and use.

Which electronic cigarettes are still legal in the UK?

Banned are single-use vapes which cannot be recharged or are refillable - leaving the only options left as what the government considers to be reusable vapes.

According to the government guidance, to be reuseable a vape must have a:

Rechargeable battery,

Refillable container that holds the vaping e-liquid (such as a chamber, capsule, cartridge, pod or tank),

Removable and replaceable coil (if the vape contains a coil),

Refill requirements for reusable vapes

