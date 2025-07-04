Exclusive

Women with PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism embrace matcha as TikTok highlights hormone health benefits

One person reaping the benefits of this switch is former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking matcha a year and a half ago. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

In the last year, it has become increasingly difficult for people aged between 18 and 30 to log on to Instagram or TikTok and not see a post involving a matcha latte.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pictures of the vibrant green iced drink, often purchased from high street chains such as Blank Street, now dominate the morning social media scene as the beverage continues to grow in popularity across the UK.

Its meteoric rise to fame around the world has been largely driven by people's desire to reduce their caffeine intake, with the slightly gentler Matcha not being as intense alternative to coffee.

But in a small corner of the internet, female influencers have been promoting matcha for its potential benefits in managing hormonal disorders such as PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid).

In fact, there are a whopping 29.2million TikTok posts on this topic - ranging from 'PCOS-friendly matcha recipes' to explanations of how swapping matcha for coffee may help with managing symptoms.

Read more: Healthy life expectancy at record low for women in most deprived areas

Read more: What is Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year plan to save the NHS?

One person reaping the benefits of this change was former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking Matcha a year-and-half-ago.

"I've got a lot of hormone problems and I take thyroid medication, which did not mix well with a cup of coffee," the 27-year-old said.

"It slows down the absorption of the medication for one and it also gives you more of a crash.

"I was a big coffee drinker before this. I used to get a big spike energy and then I would crash not long after. I don't have that anymore. I just get a nice buzz of energy the whole day through. My energy is longer lasting. It's a much more gentle hit.

"And for me, Matcha just tastes better."

Originating in Japan, matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially processed, shade-grown green tea leaves.

It's known for its earthy, pungent - some would say "grassy" - taste, which comes from its high chlorophyll levels.

TikTokers claim the drink can support hormone balance, promote weight loss, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation - amongst other things.

Dominika: "For me, Matcha just tastes better.". Picture: Instagram

These claims are supported by a 2021 review in the National Library of Medicine, which found the potential health benefits of matcha are wide-ranging and “attributed to the high content of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory substances".

It concluded that "regular consumption of matcha may have a positive effect on both physical and mental health".

Because of the impact it has had on her life, Dominka has started recommending matcha to many of her clients.

"I work with a lot of women who have endometriosis and PCOS," she said.

"They are all invisible conditions and matcha is much better suited for these people then coffee. Having it so readily available to the public is a really good thing."

Matcha is most popularly consumed as a latte but is also used in energy drinks, bubble tea, pancakes, mousse and more.

Some TikTok users also warns women to avoid certain coffee chains' version of the latte drink, claiming they're essentially just "sugary milk" - with Starbucks seemingly the worst offender.

"I get it unsweetened when it's not good quality matcha," Dominka stressed.

The global market value for matcha is predicted to jump from $2.3bn in 2024 to $2.9bn in 2028. Picture: Getty

"They are normally trying to mask the flavour with the sugar."

The demand for Matcha has truly skyrocketed around the world. In 2023, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported that 4,176 tons of matcha were produced in that year alone.

The global market value is also predicted to jump from $2.3bn in 2024 to $2.9bn in 2028.

Whilst this is still a smidge of the coffee market valuation - currently worth over £200 billion - Dominka believes the "hype" around the green drink is still growing.

"Everyone is on a matcha hype now. I think it's very positive as it is much healthier as it's got more antioxidants. It's really beneficial for those who suffer from high cortisol.

"We are such a big society of coffee lovers where we wake up and the first thing we have is a coffee. I feel matcha is helping to get people healthy from that aspect.

"Me and my friends now meet up for matchas and I love it."