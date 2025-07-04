Exclusive

Women with PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism embrace matcha as TikTok highlights hormone health benefits

4 July 2025, 13:56 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 14:03

One person reaping the benefits of this switch is former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking matcha a year and a half ago.
One person reaping the benefits of this switch is former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking matcha a year and a half ago. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

In the last year, it has become increasingly difficult for people aged between 18 and 30 to log on to Instagram or TikTok and not see a post involving a matcha latte.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pictures of the vibrant green iced drink, often purchased from high street chains such as Blank Street, now dominate the morning social media scene as the beverage continues to grow in popularity across the UK.

Its meteoric rise to fame around the world has been largely driven by people's desire to reduce their caffeine intake, with the slightly gentler Matcha not being as intense alternative to coffee.

But in a small corner of the internet, female influencers have been promoting matcha for its potential benefits in managing hormonal disorders such as PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid).

In fact, there are a whopping 29.2million TikTok posts on this topic - ranging from 'PCOS-friendly matcha recipes' to explanations of how swapping matcha for coffee may help with managing symptoms.

Read more: Healthy life expectancy at record low for women in most deprived areas

Read more: What is Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year plan to save the NHS?

One person reaping the benefits of this change was former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking Matcha a year-and-half-ago.

"I've got a lot of hormone problems and I take thyroid medication, which did not mix well with a cup of coffee," the 27-year-old said.

"It slows down the absorption of the medication for one and it also gives you more of a crash.

"I was a big coffee drinker before this. I used to get a big spike energy and then I would crash not long after. I don't have that anymore. I just get a nice buzz of energy the whole day through. My energy is longer lasting. It's a much more gentle hit.

"And for me, Matcha just tastes better."

Originating in Japan, matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially processed, shade-grown green tea leaves.

It's known for its earthy, pungent - some would say "grassy" - taste, which comes from its high chlorophyll levels.

TikTokers claim the drink can support hormone balance, promote weight loss, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation - amongst other things.

Dominika: "For me, Matcha just tastes better."
Dominika: "For me, Matcha just tastes better.". Picture: Instagram

These claims are supported by a 2021 review in the National Library of Medicine, which found the potential health benefits of matcha are wide-ranging and “attributed to the high content of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory substances".

It concluded that "regular consumption of matcha may have a positive effect on both physical and mental health".

Because of the impact it has had on her life, Dominka has started recommending matcha to many of her clients.

"I work with a lot of women who have endometriosis and PCOS," she said.

"They are all invisible conditions and matcha is much better suited for these people then coffee. Having it so readily available to the public is a really good thing."

Matcha is most popularly consumed as a latte but is also used in energy drinks, bubble tea, pancakes, mousse and more.

Some TikTok users also warns women to avoid certain coffee chains' version of the latte drink, claiming they're essentially just "sugary milk" - with Starbucks seemingly the worst offender.

"I get it unsweetened when it's not good quality matcha," Dominka stressed.

The global market value for matcha is predicted to jump from $2.3bn in 2024 to $2.9bn in 2028.
The global market value for matcha is predicted to jump from $2.3bn in 2024 to $2.9bn in 2028. Picture: Getty

"They are normally trying to mask the flavour with the sugar."

The demand for Matcha has truly skyrocketed around the world. In 2023, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported that 4,176 tons of matcha were produced in that year alone.

The global market value is also predicted to jump from $2.3bn in 2024 to $2.9bn in 2028.

Whilst this is still a smidge of the coffee market valuation - currently worth over £200 billion - Dominka believes the "hype" around the green drink is still growing.

"Everyone is on a matcha hype now. I think it's very positive as it is much healthier as it's got more antioxidants. It's really beneficial for those who suffer from high cortisol.

"We are such a big society of coffee lovers where we wake up and the first thing we have is a coffee. I feel matcha is helping to get people healthy from that aspect.

"Me and my friends now meet up for matchas and I love it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A group of men and women stand in front of some steps holding photos of their loved ones

Chinook 1994 helicopter crash families criticise MoD for ‘losing moral compass’

Arrested drugs ship 'M/V Matthew' moored at Marino Point, Co. Cork, Ireland.

Eight men jailed for involvement in Ireland’s largest ever drugs haul

Breaking
Thomas Partey during a Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025.

Footballer Thomas Partey charged with series of rapes and sexual assault

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad (centre), arrive at Liverpool Crown Court.

Brothers used ‘high level of violence’ in assaulting officers at Manchester Airport, jury heard

Canterbury Crown Court.

Former GP jailed for sex offences after performing unnecessary genital exams on patients including two teenage boys

The Prime Minister and France’s leader will dial into a meeting with allies on Thursday, as Mr Macron makes his first state visit to the UK, it is understood.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron to host 'coalition of the willing' meeting in the UK next week

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France

French police use knife to puncture migrant dinghies in change of tactics

Jota's family have attended a private wake in Portugal while In Liverpool, former club captain Jordan Henderson broke down in tears as he came to lay flowers at a memorial .

Diogo Jota’s wife and family attend private wake as football world mourns Liverpool star’s death

An Oasis fan holds up his sign outside the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Oasis mania: fans from across the globe to attend first reunion show in Cardiff as last minute tickets sell for £3,500

Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout

Pupils barricaded themselves in cupboard after fatal school stabbing, jury hears

Young woman running outdoors

Healthy life expectancy at record low for women in most deprived areas

US President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that he would know in 24 hours whether Hamas has agreed to the plan.

Hamas says it is consulting other Palestinian groups on Gaza ceasefire as Trump expects decision 'within 24 hours'

Scottish banknotes, with coins and a Saltire purse on top of them

Economic slowdown linked to global uncertainty amid Trump tariffs – think tank

The Old Bailey

Man denies amassing armoury of weapons and trying to whip up pandemic uprising

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands an award to 11-year-old Jens

11-year-old boy from Denmark becomes first non-Ukrainian to receive 'Future of Ukraine' award

Former England player Fara Williams before the Barclays Women's Super League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday May 18, 2024.

Fara Williams slams culture of 'fat leaderboards' and being made to 'run for their breakfasts' in Lioness camp

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cheneler (pictured left), 73, was among 93 registered sex offenders held by Met police using the controversial technology since the start of last year.

Met Police release footage as more than 1,000 arrests made using live facial recognition technology
Andrey Badalov has died after reportedly falling from a window in his home in Moscow

Russian oil tycoon found dead after falling from a window in his Moscow home

Senior citizens move away from the scene after Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 04, 2025.

Russia launches largest aerial attack on Kyiv yet as Trump ‘disappointed’ that Putin ‘not looking to stop’
x

Diogo Jota's medical team reveal details of star's final hours before tragic death in car crash aged just 28
x

Cyclist claims he was ticketed by police for violating the Human Rights Act by 'cycling no handed'
Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point set up by the privately-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 25, 2025.

US contractors at Gaza aid group accused of 'firing live rounds at hungry Palestinians' outside distribution centres
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together for the first time since their dramatic split in 2009, when they appear at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium.

Oasis to play long-awaited first gig in almost 16 years in Cardiff as part of worldwide reunion tour
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm shock split after nine years together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm shock split after nine years together as couple shift to 'co-parenting' daughter
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins dies aged 29 in ATV accident

x

One-year-old girl dies after police receive reports of 'concern for a child' at Sheffield property

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

x

William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News