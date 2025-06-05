Women told to beware of weight loss jabs as warning issued over surprise pregnancies despite taking contraception

Women taking weight-loss jabs are being warned they must use effective contraception as some women report surprise ‘Ozempic babies’. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Women taking weight-loss jabs are being warned they must use effective contraception as some women report surprise ‘Ozempic babies’.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued its first alert to the public regarding contraception and weight loss and diabetes jabs following concerns they may not be used safely.

The injections have been previously linked to a "baby boom", with women reporting online that they have had surprise "Ozempic babies" despite using contraception.

To date, the MHRA has received more than 40 reports relating to pregnancy among women on the drugs.

There are also warnings over a lack of evidence for pregnancy safety for the jabs, which include Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, Saxenda and Victoza.

The MHRA said the drugs - which are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 or GLP-1 RAs) - must not be taken during pregnancy, while trying to get pregnant, or during breastfeeding.

Anyone who gets pregnant while using the drugs should also stop taking the medicine, it added.

It said: "This is because there is not enough safety data to know whether taking the medicine could cause harm to the baby."

In some cases, women are also advised to continue using contraception for up to two months between stopping the medicine and trying to get pregnant.

The MHRA said effective contraception includes the oral contraceptive pill, contraceptive implants, the coil and condoms.

Those patients taking Mounjaro - which may reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptives in people who are overweight - should also use condoms if they are on the pill.

The MHRA said: "This only applies to those taking Mounjaro and is especially important for the four weeks after starting Mounjaro and after any dose increase."

The advice on contraception is also contained in patient information leaflets that come with the medicines.

MHRA data shared with by the PA news agency shows it has received 26 pregnancy-related reports for Mounjaro.

It is not necessary for women to say whether the pregnancy was unintentional, though one report did say the pregnancy was such.

A photo illustration of a Mounjaro pen on May 30 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

There have been a further eight reports relating to pregnancy in people taking semaglutide (the ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy).

A further nine have been recorded for liraglutide (Victoza or Saxenda), of which one recorded the pregnancy was unintentional.

The MHRA is also reminding people that weight-loss jabs should not be bought from unregulated sellers such as beauty salons or via social media, or taken without speaking to a health professional.

Anyone who suspects they have had an adverse reaction or suspects their drug is not a genuine product, should report it to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA chief safety officer, said: "Skinny jabs are medicines licensed to treat specific medical conditions and should not be used as aesthetic or cosmetic treatments.

"They are not a quick fix to lose weight and have not been assessed to be safe when used in this way.

"Our guidance offers patients a 'one-stop shop' for our up-to-date advice on how to use these powerful medicines safely.

"This guidance should not be used as a substitute to reading the patient information leaflet or having a conversation with a healthcare professional as part of the prescribing process."

The latest guidance also reminds patients taking jabs of the symptoms to look out for in the event of acute pancreatitis which, although uncommon, can be serious.

The main symptom is severe pain in the stomach that radiates to the back and does not go away, and people should seek immediate medical help.

GLP-1 or GLP-1 RAs help people feel fuller by mimicking a natural hormone released after eating.

Some, like Mounjaro, also act on a second hormone involved in appetite and blood sugar control.

Jasmine Shah, medication safety officer at the National Pharmacy Association, said: "Pharmacists urge women taking GLP-1 medicines to note this important new guidance from the MHRA published today and use effective contraception.

"Community pharmacies have been experiencing unprecedented levels of interest for weight loss injections.

"It is therefore important that regulations and guidance keep pace with this demand and that patient safety is put at the heart of everything we do.

"Medicines are not like ordinary goods for sale; they must be handled with great care because they have the power to harm as well as to heal.

"We also reiterate warnings from the MHRA to avoid any potential fake weight loss injections sold on social media or via beauty salons, which could pose a serious risk to someone's health.

"We urge anyone who have concerns about this medication to speak to their pharmacist for advice."