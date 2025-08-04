'World-first' gonorrhoea vaccine scheme available now in England as medics battle 'super' strains

4 August 2025, 00:00 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 00:01

A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.
A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.

By Chay Quinn

A world-first gonorrhoea vaccine scheme is now available in England - as medics hope to stop rising STI infection rates and antibiotic-resistant 'super' strains.

The vaccination programme is expected to save the NHS £7.9 million over the next decade and help to combat increasing levels of antibiotic-resistant 'super gonorrhoea' strains of the disease.

The move aims to tackle rising levels of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) after cases in England topped 85,000 in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918.

The free jab will be on offer from Monday to patients at the highest risk of the sexually transmitted infection, including gay and bisexual men with a recent history of multiple sexual partners or a bacterial STI.

The vaccine is an existing jab, known as 4CMenB, that is currently used to protect people against the meningococcal B disease, a serious bacterial infection that can cause meningitis and sepsis.

A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme. The vaccination programme is expected to save the NHS £7.9 million over the next decade.
A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme. The vaccination programme is expected to save the NHS £7.9 million over the next decade.

It is used in the routine childhood programme and given to babies at eight weeks, 16 weeks and one year.

The programme is targeted to those most at risk and could prevent up to 100,000 cases.

Gonorrhoea disproportionately impacts specific communities, such as those in deprived areas, people of black Caribbean ethnicity, and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Patients getting the gonorrhoea vaccine will also be offered jabs for mpox, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis A and B at their appointment.

Ashley Dalton, the minister for public health and prevention, said: "Rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels.

"This government's world-first vaccination programme will help turn the tide on infections, as well as tackling head-on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

"I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners."

