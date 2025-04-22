Youngsters who sleep longer may perform better in tests, study suggests

22 April 2025, 17:00

Sleep time could have a performance on tests, the research found
Sleep time could have a performance on tests, the research found. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Youngsters who go to bed earlier and sleep for longer periods have greater brain function and may perform better in tests, a study suggests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Even 15 minutes' more sleep leads to differences in how well tasks are performed, according to researchers.

The study, published in Cell Reports, used data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, a long-term study looking at brain development and child health in the US.

Even 15 minutes' more sleep can help how tasks are performed the researchers said
Even 15 minutes' more sleep can help how tasks are performed the researchers said. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff

Read More: AI companion for mindfulness could help ‘bridge gaps’ in mental health care

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Fudan University in Shanghai looked at 3,222 children aged between 11 and 12 who had been given FitBit devices to track their sleeping patterns.

Their results were checked against two groups of 13 to 14-year-olds, comprising 1,190 youngsters.

The children were divided into three categories based on average sleep times.

The first slept on average seven hours and 10 minutes, while the second group slept for seven hours and 21 minutes, and the third slept for seven hours and 25 minutes.

The study found the group that slept the longest had the largest brain volume and best brain function, while the first group, which slept for the shortest time, had the smallest volume and poorest brain function.

Researchers found no difference in school achievements between the three groups, but when given cognitive tests looking at reading, vocabulary and problem-solving, the group that slept the longest performed the best.

Professor Barbara Sahakian, of the University of Cambridge's department of psychiatry, said: "Regularly getting a good night's sleep is important in helping us function properly, but while we know a lot about sleep in adulthood and later life, we know surprisingly little about sleep in adolescence, even though this is a crucial time in our development.

"Even though the differences in the amount of sleep that each group got was relatively small, at just over a quarter-of-an-hour between the best and worst sleepers, we could still see differences in brain structure and activity and in how well they did at tasks.

"This drives home to us just how important it is to have a good night's sleep at this important time in life."

Researchers also analysed heart rates across the groups.

They found the youngsters who slept the longest had the lowest heart rates, which is usually a sign of better health.

Dr Qing Ma, of Fudan University, added: "Although our study can't answer conclusively whether young people have better brain function and perform better at tests because they sleep better, there are a number of studies that would support this idea.

"For example, research has shown the benefits of sleep on memory, especially on memory consolidation, which is important for learning."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British Police Officer With Taser Gun, London, England

Tasers trialled in prisons after Manchester bomb plotter attack injured four officers

Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter after deaths of four paddleboarders during Pembrokeshire tour.

Owner of paddleboarding company ‘not remotely qualified’ to lead tour in which four people drowned in river

Kenneth Lingard, 86, arrives at Liverpool Crown Court

Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard gives evidence at grandfather's sex assault trial

Nationwide has cut mortgage rates as low as 3.89%

Nationwide cuts mortgage rate as banks announce changes that could allow people to borrow more

Van driver Rawal Rehman admitted causing the death of Louisa Palmisano in Manchester

Van driver took 'at least 20 lines of cocaine' before horror crash that killed girl, three, on pavement

Over 20 people, mainly tourists, were killed and many injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, India

More than 20 killed in suspected terror attack after gunmen open fire on tourists in India

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was a complex topic that President Vladimir Putin was ready to discuss

Putin open to direct peace talks with Ukraine as Trump pushes for deal this week

Exclusive
Lily Phillips

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips insists she's 'not an object for sex' but wants to 'empower herself' as a feminist

Alligators

See you later alligator! Footage captures moment two alligators ring doorbell of Florida home and try to get in

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site on April 17, 2025 in Scunthorpe, England.

2,700 jobs safe as British Steel ends consultation on redundancies after Government takeover

Ian Coates, 65, and students Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 were killed by Valdo Calocane

Public inquiry into Nottingham attack announced

Ben Youngs

England's most capped player Ben Youngs announces retirement from rugby

The Hammersmith Bridge in west London has reopened for cyclists and pedestrians after a £2.9m refurb, as no decision has been made on whether drivers will be allowed to use it.

Hammersmith Bridge reopens for cyclists after £2.9m refurb, but no decision made on when drivers will be allowed back

Major high street brand may close nine stores across the UK.

Major high street brand announces nine store closures across the UK

Beyonce with her mother, Tina Knowles at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere in Hollywood last year

Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles, 71, diagnosed with breast cancer after missed screening

Video footage revealed the harrowing moment a diver thrashes in the water off Hadera, north-west Israel.

Swimmer mauled by shark in front of crowd of beachgoers as police search for missing man

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences

Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences selling £150,000 of goods stolen from supermarkets
The youngsters were captured on Dawn's doorbell camera on Saturday (April 12) afternoon, as they walked onto to the property with a flare

Knock and run! Shocking CCTV footage shows children launching smoke grenade at family home

Ambulances sit at the accident and emergency at the Glasgow Royal hospital on January 5, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scottish government under fire for ‘dangerously long waits’ in A&E as some patients spend over 12 hours waiting
Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

Adrian Bayford, 54, from Lancashire, was the joint winner of a EuroMillions draw in 2012, with his then-wife Gillian.

£148 million EuroMillions lottery winner 'leaves mansion to move in with his mum'

Rory McIlroy victorious during green jacket ceremony after winning sudden death playoff round to win the Masters tournament

The Open organisers confident of handling 'McIlroy mania' when championship begins in July

Alexa Chung is selling her wardrobe on second-hand marketplace Vinted

Supermodel Alexa Chung selling her wardrobe on Vinted

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed
Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann pleads not guilty to stalking parents of missing girl
Mr de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, was mistaken for one of the suspects because they were linked to the same block of flats.

Jean Charles de Menezes' mother says 'everyone should watch' show about police killing son in botched terror shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City
Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting remote Scottish island

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News