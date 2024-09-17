Heart presenter Jamie Theakston to step back due to cancer diagnosis after listeners noticed voice change

Jamie Theakston has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer after getting his voice checked. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jamie Theakston has revealed that he has stage one laryngeal cancer.

The Heart Radio presenter, 53, shared his health update with fans. It comes after listeners to his show noticed there was something not quite right with his voice.

Jamie posted online: “Hi Folks, As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer.

"So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn’t have me.

"The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

"Until then I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda.

"Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive.

Amanda Holden said: "We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. ". Picture: Alamy

"Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I’ve got a great story to tell... Jamie x”

Jamie said he had got himself checked out after some of the listeners to his radio show had noticed something wasn't quite right with his voice.

He wrote on Instagram: “Sooo - a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn't sounded right these past few weeks - I've got you to thank.”

Amanda wrote: 'Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

'His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him. Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon.

'With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS ❤️.'