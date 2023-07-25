Pub from beloved TV show Heartbeat hits the market - and it's a total bargain

The Goathland Arms is on sale. Picture: Rightmove/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The pub from the hit television show Heartbeat is up for sale - and it costs considerably less than much smaller properties in London.

The Goathland Hotel - known as the Aidensfield Arms in the detective show, which ran for 18 seasons from 1992-2010 - is on the market for just £175,000.

The North Yorkshire hotel has nine bedrooms, eight of which have en suite bathrooms, as well as a bar, beer garden and car park, according to its listing.

It's currently being rented out at £32,000 per year, although this is up for review in February 2025.

One review of the Goathland Hotel said: "Such a beautiful family run hotel in such a nostalgic area.

The Goathland Hotel. Picture: Rightmove

The hotel has nine bedrooms. Picture: Rightmove

The hotel bar. Picture: Rightmove

"Staff [were] so friendly and food was lovely. Thank you for the hospitality and already booked to return."

The Aidensfield Arms was the centre of some major storylines in Heartbeat, which was set in the fictional village of Aidensfield in the North Riding of Yorkshire during the 1960s.

The Sunday evening show ran for 372 episodes and drew audiences of more than 15 million at its peak - scarcely thinkable for most of its equivalents today.

Between takes on Heartbeat. Picture: Alamy

Viewers loved the nostalgic feeling of the show and the gentle intrigue of the detective plotlines.

Heartbeat helped start the careers of actors like Niamh Cusack, Joe McFadden, Jason Burr and Nikki Sanderson.

The show was cancelled in 2010 amid falling audience numbers.