Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'.

By Danielle de Wolfe

The lone survivor of a tragic crash on the M6 which left five others dead is still in a coma it's been revealed, as his father "remains by his side day and night".

Arran Martin, 7, continues his fight for life following the deadly collision, which took place in Cumbria on October 15.

His father, Andy, has reportedly remained by his bedside "day and night" during his hospital stay, with a new GoFundMe campaign revealing further details on the youngster's condition.

The head-on crash, which took place close to Tebay services, saw the Skoda he was travelling in collided with a Toyota reportedly travelling in the wrong direction down the M6 motorway.

Arran was travelling in the car with Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and the couple's two boys aged seven and 15, when the crash took place.

The Skoda driver, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, also died in the collision.

Now, it's been revealed the seven-year-old remains in a coma, "bravely fighting" through his recovery, according to the GoFundMe page, set up by family friend Kieran McGregor.

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'.

"It is with heavy hearts that we create this GoFundMe for a beloved friend and his amazing little boy, Arran who has always been full of life and a joy to everyone around him," reads the page.

"As of today, Arran remains in a coma although he is doing better," the page reveals, adding: "It is early days but we know that this accident will be life changing for him and Andy and every penny raised along with your thoughts and prayers are met with gratitude."

Set up to support Arran with his recovery, the page stands alone as a separate fund to a similar campaign covering funeral costs.

The fund is a bid to "help his dad out during this time" as "Arran bravely fights through his recovery" with a target of £5,000 - a figure that has already been surpassed thanks to public donations.

The page adds that the funds will "ensure his dad can remain by his side every day without the added worry of financial pressures."

The new fund will help Arran's dad "covering expenses such as transportation to and from hospital".

Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and two boys aged seven and 15, were killed when their Toyota crashed head-on with another car reported to be traveling the wrong way down the motorway. Picture: Facebook. Picture: Facebook

It adds that the funds will also be used to "create a comfortable, healing space for Arran by renovating his room and any modifications to ensure his comfort and wellbeing when he returns home."

The initial GoFundMe entitled 'The Young family who lost their lives in the tragic M6 Crash' has now surpassed its target, raising more than £20,000 to cover funeral expenses.

Tributes paid on social media to Ms McEnroe described her as “a lovely girl” and “a wonderful mum” who was “always kind with a beautiful smile”.

The fundraiser said: ‘In addition to the huge emotional loss and impact, there is sadly a financial burden to consider at this time, for both families.’

According to reports on Thursday, Wagamama chief executive Thomas Heier had confirmed Mr Rossa was an employee and had been killed in the crash.

Mr Heier was reported as saying Mr Rossa’s colleagues at the Silverburn shopping centre had described him as “a cherished chef and friend” who had formed “unforgettable relationships” with workmates and customers.

He added: “His warmth, dedication and kindness are the characteristics of Jaroslaw that will stay with the team long after his passing.