Heartbroken families pay tribute to three teenage friends killed in triple-fatal crash

22 June 2023, 09:35

Tributes to three teenage boys killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire
Tributes to three teenage boys killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By StephenRigley

Families of three teenagers killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire have paid tribute to the young men.

Ethan Goddard, Daniel Hancock, both 18, and Elliot Pullen, 17, all died in the crash, which left another teen fighting for his life.

The 18-year-old driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ethan Goddard
Ethan Goddard. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Read More: Three teenagers die and driver fighting for life after car smashes into tree

Read More: Hunt called off for missing firefighter Iain Hughes, who vanished while swimming the English Channel for charity

Ethan’s family said he would be remembered as "hard-working" and "passionate" about everything he set his heart on.

They said: "Ethan was known to all his family and friends as a kind, generous, caring, always thinking of others, young man, with a great sense of humour.

"He was a very loving son, protective brother, caring grandson, much-loved nephew, kindest boyfriend and loyal friend."

"We couldn’t be more proud of the fine young man he was turning into.‘We will always love him and he will be missed by many, not just us."

Daniel Hancock
Daniel Hancock. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Daniel’s devastated family said their "worst fears" came true this week when they heard of the smash.

The loved ones said: "We take some solace in the fact that Daniel lived every day to its fullest, surrounded by friends who became family.

"We are heartbroken that his last day to do this has come so early."

The family added: "To his friends, he loved you all.‘Please don’t take risks that you can’t come back from. We loved Daniel beyond words and always will."

Elliot Pullen
Elliot Pullen. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Elliot's family said "He was our gorgeous, bright and talented son, a dearly loved brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.

"He had a gorgeous smile, a cheeky glint in his eye, he was always well dressed, and it appeared, had a different hairstyle every few weeks."

They added: "Elliot lived his life to the full and he was planning his upcoming 18th birthday celebrations and should have had an amazingly bright future ahead of him, a life of adventures and seeing the world.

"It has now been cut short by this awful tragedy, leaving behind a shattered family who will miss Elliot beyond words."

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Joint Roads Policing Unit at Three Mile Cross, has said: "This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the death of three young men.

"Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this extremely difficult time."

