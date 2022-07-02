'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from her billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch.

The model cited "irreconcilable differences" for the proposed split in court papers filed in California, six years after they married.

The model and actress, 66, is claiming financial support from the 91-year-old billionaire, but is still seeking information about the full extent of his assets.

Jerry Hall was previously ‘married’ to long-term partner Mick Jagger in a show ceremony.

The court filings confirm reports of the split which were widely reported in recent days.

A source close to model Miss Hall, 66, told the Daily Mail that she is ‘heartbroken’ over the split but said Mr Murdoch’s children had driven a wedge between them.

She reportedly told a friend: ”I still love him. I am devastated.”

Mr Murdoch has 30 days to file a response to the paperwork. The mail reported Miss Hall was waiting in the UK for Mr Murdoch, 91, to join her when he sent an email saying the marriage was over and she should only communicate through lawyers.

Texan Miss Hall had a long romance with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The couple have four children together, James, Lizzie, Georgia May and Gabriel. They were wed in a beachside ceremony in Bali which it later emerged had no legal force.

Miss Hall started dating Mr Murdoch in 2015.

He has six children from previous marriages.

Prudence from his first marriage, James, Lachlan, and Elisabeth from his second and Chloe and Grace from his third.