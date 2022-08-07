Heartbroken mum of Lilia Valutyte speaks out about how she found 9-year-old stabbed in the street

7 August 2022, 09:48

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed to death in Boston
Lilia Valutyte was stabbed to death in Boston. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

The mother of Lilia Valutyte has spoken about the horrifying moment she saw her girl die after being stabbed in Lincolnshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lina Savicke recounted how she heard someone shout "mum" and ran out to find the nine-year-old bleeding in Boston.

The 35-year-old has said the mother of murder suspect Deividas Skebas, who is due back in court on Monday, called to help the grieving mother.

And she hopes that money can be raised for an angel sculpture to be put near where Lilia died.

"On that fateful day I was giving a gift to my friend when the children were playing outside my windows," she said. She had been working at a recruitment office just next to where Lilia was playing with a hula-hoop outdoors with her sister, five.

"As I ran around the corner, I heard someone calling me, "Mum!"

Read more: Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

"I go out and see how my little girl was standing a metre away from the big one and she just bled to death."

Lilia was found stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston in the early evening of July 28.

Skebas, a 22-year-old Lithuanian national who lives in Boston, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lina told the Delfi Plus news agency in Lithuania: "His mother called... I heard that he comes from a very good family. She promised to take care of everything that she is able to."

Skebas is due back in court on September 19.

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

