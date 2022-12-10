Heartbroken Tina Turner posts heartbreaking tribute to son Ronnie after he dies unexpectedly outside of home

Tributes paid to Ronnie Turner. Picture: Afida_Turner and TinaTurner on Instagram

By Fran Way

Heartbroken Tina Turner has broken her silence after her son died suddenly outside of his home.

Ronnie Turner, 62, was found struggling to breathe outside of his Los Angeles home by neighbours, TMZ revealed.

Paramedics were called but when they arrived a good Samaritan was already doing CPR on his body.

He could not be saved and died at the scene.

It’s not known what caused his death and if his cancer diagnosis has anything to do with it.

Tina Turner, 83, has now paid tribute to him in a post on Instagram.

The singer shared a black-and-white image of herself grieving, with the caption: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early.

Tina Turner Instagram. Picture: Instagram/TinaTurner

“In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Her post follows a similar one left by Ronnie’s wife Afida earlier that day.

Sharing pictures of the couple over the years, Afida wrote: “My god Ronnie Turner a true angel, huge soul, highly spiritual.

Tributes paid by Ronnie's wife Afida. Picture: Afida_Turner on Instagram

“My husband, my best friend, my baby, I was your mummy, your nurse, your little monster.

“I did the best to the end this time I was not able to save you, I love you for 17 years.

“This is very, very ,very bad I am very mad. This is a tragedy.”

His untimely death comes just a few years after his brother Craig killed himself in July 2018.

Afida added: “You are with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline. Rest in paradise. So unfair.”