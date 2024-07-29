Heat alerts issued across UK as temperatures to hit 33C in summer heatwave

29 July 2024, 10:07 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 10:27

Highs of 33C
Highs of 33C. Picture: UKHSA/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Heat alerts have been issued across the UK as temperatures are set to reach 33C in some parts of the country this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All areas of England, except the North East and North West, have been included in the warning, which is in place until Wednesday.

The UKHSA warned that the hot weather will have "significant impacts" on the health and social care sector, particularly across the South East and London.

The heat alerts, which came into effect at 9am this morning, will end at 11pm on Wednesday.

The weather alerts cover most of the UK until 11pm on Wednesday
The weather alerts cover most of the UK until 11pm on Wednesday. Picture: UKHSA
Yellow alert issued in the UK due to increasing heat
Yellow alert issued in the UK due to increasing heat. Picture: Getty

Temperatures could peak at 33C in London on Tuesday, while the rest of the country experiences highs five degrees higher than usually, says the Met Office.

If temperatures stay this high, the UK could officially experience a heatwave.

Read More: Just Stop Oil protesters block Gatwick Airport departure gates as part of plot to disrupt holidays

Read More: Exact date Britain is set to bake in 32C heatwave as UK school holidays begin with heat

A heatwave is officially defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, usually above or around 26C for three days in a row.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "There is certainly potential that it could become an actual official heatwave, because in the spells you've had before it hasn't actually met all the criteria."

Partridge continued: "If there's not, it's very close to it, and if you're out and about and a member of the public then it's going to feel like a heatwave anyway, because also overnight things are going to turn a little bit more humid and muggy day-on-day as well."

The hottest day of the year so far was on July 19 when a high of 31.9C was recorded in central London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Daley and Williams took home silver in the men's synchronised 10m springboard diving

Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in men's synchronised 10m diving at Paris Olympics

The Eiffel Tower at dusk

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

People walk in the park of the Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam

Germany’s Sanssouci Park seeks solutions as trees struggle with climate change

Bob Ballard has been sacked after making sexist comments about Australian female swimmers

Olympic commentator axed over sexist remarks made about Australian female swimming team

People light candles in memory of the children and teenagers killed in a rocket strike at the village of Majdal Shams

Israeli strikes kill two people in southern Lebanon

The foreign ministers of the four nations

Blinken joins Asia-Pacific envoys in talks to improve maritime safety

High-speed trains around France suffered sabotage that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the Olympic Games opening ceremony

Fibre-optic networks ‘sabotaged’ across France - days after train networks crippled

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a flood-hit area in North Phyongan province

Thousands rescued from flooding in North Korea – state media

The group have disrupted gates at Gatwick's South Terminal.

Passengers step over Just Stop Oil activists blocking Gatwick Airport departures - as seven arrested

A firefighter from the city of Monterey sprays water on flareups from the Park Fire near Butte Meadows

California firefighters make progress amid blaze devastation

The brawl broke out at Dovedale stepping stones at the Peak District

Brawl breaks out at popular Peak District beauty spot as people whack each other with sticks and branches

The lawyer representing the family has quit

Lawyer ‘steps aside’ from representing family of man kicked by cop at Manchester airport - after new video emerged

The US secretary of state at a lectern before a US flag

Blinken says US has ‘serious concerns’ about Venezuelan election

The armed police officer was suspended after this incident

Police chiefs rally behind suspended officer after Manchester Airport incident

GPs are likely to take industrial action

Millions of Brits could be forced to turn to A&E as GPs threaten to ‘bring NHS to standstill’ with industrial action

APTOPIX Venezuela Election

Maduro declared election winner as opposition claims irregularities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran President

Iran’s supreme leader endorses new reformist president

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

‘We have been robbed’: Family pays tribute to ‘special’ mum dead after being found seriously injured during dog walk
Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing strike mega-bucks deal with football legend in bid to save show amid bullying scandals
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will sell off Government buildings and land in order to fill a £20bn black hole in Britain's finances.

Rachel Reeves 'to sell off Government buildings' - as she blames Tory cover-up for £20bn black hole
Israeli police officers and firefighters at the site of a rocket attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

Israel considers response against Hezbollah after fatal Golan rocket strike

Fans gathered on a hill to watch a Taylor Swift concert in Munich

Fans swarm hill in Germany to watch Taylor Swift concert for free

Bookies favourite Kemi Badenoch (left) has launched her bid to become Conservative leader - as rival Suella Braverman (right) confirms she will not run to replace Rishi Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch launches Tory leadership bid - as rival Suella Braverman says she will not run to replace Sunak
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2

Adam Peaty wins silver in nailbiting 100m breaststroke final as Italy's Martinenghi deny Team GB first gold medal
Tennis legend Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans have won their opener as they denied Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel by winning seven points in a row in a thrilling tie-break.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans save five match points to win Olympic tennis thriller against Japan
Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws.

Tommy Robinson supporters protest in London after activist says he has been detained under terror laws

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit