Heathrow chaos as British Airways IT failure leaves passengers stranded on planes

26 June 2024, 08:05

File photo of queues at Heathrow
File photo of queues at Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Heathrow has been mired in chaos after an IT failure left passengers stranded on planes and unable to collect their luggage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The airport said that passengers travelling from Terminal 5 "may be impacted" by the defect in BA's allocation system, although no other airline had been affected.

Footage from the airport on Tuesday showed massive queues forming in the baggage pick up and customer assistance desk.

The problems stretched into Wednesday morning, with customers complaining of feeling like they were in a "third world country" and sharing stories about their children having panic attacks.

Others said they had landed at their destination without their luggage.

The problem was resolved later on Wednesday morning, Heathrow confirmed - although there were still concerns that BA customers at Terminal 5 would be affected by ongoing issues.

Read more: Exact date holidaymakers face more chaos as M25 to shut between Heathrow and Gatwick for a full weekend

Read more: All flights from two terminals at Manchester Airport cancelled as passengers urged not to travel

London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5
London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5. Picture: Alamy

BA said in a text to passengers on Tuesday: "We're sorry to inform you that, due to a technical issue with our baggage allocation system at Heathrow, we can't guarantee that your bags will have travelled with you on your flight today."

Heathrow said around 7am on Wednesday: "Earlier British Airways experienced a technical issue with their Allocation System, this has now been resolved.

"We advise passengers to check with BA before travelling to the airport as BA passengers in Terminal 5 may still be impacted. No other airline is impacted."

Many passengers complained to BA about their travel plans being ruined by the delay, and asked for compensation.

File photo of queue at Heathrow
File photo of queues at Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

One said: "I landed in Venice yesterday with no bag. My accommodation today and tomorrow is in the mountains which I physically can’t get to without the bag and clothing."

Another passenger said they were coming home from her wedding and honeymoon with her husband, enduring a "less than fabulous end to what is meant to be a trip of a lifetime."

They told MailOnline: "BA cancelled our flights home yesterday with 1.5 hours notice. They tried to put us on a six hour flight via Madrid but we refused this.

"We re-booked onto a flight this evening which was delayed two hours. Now two hours waiting in baggage claim without clear timeline or communication on when things will be resolved. Staff here are trying their best and it's clearly not their fault.

"Long time flyer with BA and use them as a more 'premium' carrier to avoid the classic air carrier tropes but clearly huge issues systematically with their customer support, staffing levels and IT systems".

A third person said their child was having an anxiety attack because of having to wait around for so long.

He said: "My family have been stuck on a plane that landed from Madrid 90mins ago. Absolute disgrace. 

"My daughter is having a panic attack and the pilot is not being given any updates."

It comes after a power cut at Manchester Airport caused all flights to be cancelled on Sunday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships

Dutch volleyball player who raped 12-year-old British schoolgirl qualifies for Paris Olympics

Live
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack arrives in Downing Street on May 07, 2024

General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister claims he won £2k on election day bet

The legendary festival opens its doors today

Thousands to descend on Glastonbury as legendary music festival kicks off

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening.

Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater’s mum ‘at wits’ end with worry’ as teenager’s friends blast online conspiracy theories amid continued search

England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister claims he won £2,100

Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.

England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Sir Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey has said that it 'genuinely' hasn't crossed his mind that he might be the future leader of the opposition.

Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

The teenager's account was 'accessed and active', a friend of Jay reportedly said.

Jay Slater’s Instagram account ‘mysteriously active’ amid ongoing search for missing teenager in Tenerife

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for 'betting against himself' as Gambling Commission launches probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Celine Dion's diagnosis was featured as part of Amazon Prime series I Am Celine Dion. Images Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © Amazon Content Services LLC

Céline Dion shares harrowing footage of ten minute 'crisis' seizure following Stiff Person's Syndrome diagnosis
David Larkin was found while police searched for Jay Slater.

Pictured: British hiker, 51, who was 'rescued' during search for missing Jay Slater as he insists he 'didn't need help'
A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital

'Cut-price doctor' physician associates and anaesthesia associates acting illegally in one in eight NHS trusts
Sir Keir Starmer has made it his ‘moral mission’ to reduce knife crime

Keir Starmer pledges to ban zombie knives within six months of Labour government

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby

Security guard accused of Holly Willoughby murder plot said he would 'make TV star let him do what he pleased'
Craig Williams said he 'committed an error of judgement, not an offence'. He was dumped by Rishi Sunak along with Laura Saunders (inset)

Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories
Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland
Govia Thameslink Railway has put the bins in almost 500 men's toilets

Train firm puts sanitary bins in men’s lavatories to combat 'taboo' of incontinence

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion
Princess Anne is reportedly unable to remember what happened due to the nature of the injury.

Princess Anne ‘unable to recall exactly what happened’ after being ‘hit by horse’ as she faces several days in hospital

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit