Heathrow Terminal 4 to stay shut next year as passenger numbers plunge 88 per cent

11 December 2020, 10:40

File photo: Passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Heathrow's Terminal 4 will remain closed throughout next year as demand for air travel struggles to recover.

The west London airport made the announcement as it said passenger numbers for November were down 88% compared with the same month last year.

Just 747,000 people travelled through the airport last month.

Terminals 3 and 4 have been closed since April and May respectively, with all flights operating from Terminals 2 and 5.

The airport urged the Government to introduce full business rates relief for all UK airports and abandon its plan to scrap tax-free shopping for international visitors from January 1.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "2021 should be the year of Britain's economic recovery.

"But recent announcements, such as the tourist tax, could be the final nail in the coffin for struggling businesses such restaurants, hotels and theatres that rely on inbound tourists, as well as for retailers.

"To make global Britain a reality, the Government should be helping the aviation sector to survive, to develop routes to our key trading partners, and attract businesses and tourists to come to Britain to spend their money."

