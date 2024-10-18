Heavily pregnant woman and unborn baby die after collision with unmarked police car

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car in south-east London.

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road, Eltham, at around 6.15pm on Thursday, police said.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

A heavily pregnant 38-year-old woman and her unborn baby died as a result of their injuries.

The next of kin have been informed, the Met said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in Greenwich, said: "My heart goes out to the woman's family and friends who have lost their loved ones in these tragic circumstances.

"An investigation into the circumstances of this collision is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we will assist with their inquiries in any way we can.

"A road closure will remain at the scene today and I am grateful for the patience of the local motorists, who will need to use alternative routes."