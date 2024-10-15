Heavy rain to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow warning for rainfall

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for large parts of Western England and Wales. Picture: Met Office

By Will Conroy

The UK is braced for heavy downpours on Tuesday night with parts of England and Wales potentially facing 8cm of rainfall in a six hour period.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for large parts of Western England and Wales from 18:00 BST on Tuesday until 12:00 on Wednesday.

There is a small chance of properties and businesses to experience flooding while travel disruption is likely, the Met Office has warned.

Rain is expected to develop in southwest England late afternoon on Tuesday, before becoming heavier and expanding north in the evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Heavy rain is forecast from 18:00 BST on Tuesday evening. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office said: “Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a 6 hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.

“A few places may see 50-80 mm of rainfall in 6 hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard.”

There's some heavy rain on the way later today and Wednesday 🌧️



A second warning for heavy rain has been issued for much of Northern Ireland for Wednesday morning.

The Met Office said: “The heaviest rain is likely to be across southeastern areas, where 20-30 mm is likely widely.

“Some high ground of South Armagh and South Down, and particularly the Mournes, could see 50-80 mm.”

The heavy rain is due to last until 12:00 BST on Wednesday in England Wales heavy rain is expected in Norther Ireland from 00:00 until 06:00. Picture: Met Office

Despite the downpours, UK temperatures over the next few days are forecast to be above average for the time of year.

East Anglia and the Home Counties could reach 22C (71.6F) and most regions are projected to have temperatures in the mid-teens on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

This comes after some counties in the UK experienced more than 250% of their average rainfall in September, with six counties in England experiencing record levels.