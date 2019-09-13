Heckler Tells Boris Johnson To "Sort Out The Mess" He's Created

A heckler interrupted the Prime Minister's speech in Rotherham and demanded he "sort out the mess" he created before being escorted from the room.

In a speech at a Convention of the North conference, the Prime Minister said: "I know the transformative potential of local accountable leadership, someone with the power to sort out what matters most to local people."

Interrupting his speech, a man said: "Like our MPs, Boris?"

"Yes, indeed," Mr Johnson replied.

"Maybe get back to parliament. Yeah?" the heckler said, and walked down the aisle determinedly towards the stage.

He continued: “Why are you not in Parliament sorting out the mess that you have created?”

The man was stopped by the conference security and escorted towards the exit.

The Prime Minister responded, “I’m very happy to get back to Parliament very soon.”

“Why don’t you sort it out, Boris? Why don’t you sort it out?” the heckler asked as he was taken through the doors.