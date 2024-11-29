Heidi Alexander named as new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quits over mobile phone conviction

29 November 2024, 12:00 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 12:18

Heidi Alexander has been named as the new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quit
Heidi Alexander has been named as the new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quit. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Heidi Alexander has been named as the new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quit on Friday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Alexander, the MP for Swindon South, was previously a junior justice minister after returning to the Commons in July. She had earlier worked under Sadiq Khan as deputy London mayor for transport for three years.

Ms Alexander, 49, was previously the Labour MP for Lewisham East from 2010-2018. She served as the Shadow Health Secretary under Jeremy Corbyn before quitting after the EU referendum in 2016.

Read more: Transport Secretary Louise Haigh admits pleading guilty to offence linked to misleading police over stolen work phone

Read more: 'Not the view of the government': Starmer rebukes P&O 'cowboy operator' remarks as Labour MPs back Haigh

Heidi Alexander and Keir Starmer in 2022
Heidi Alexander and Keir Starmer in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Ms Haigh quit because of a years-old conviction related to misleading police about a mobile phone that she initially reported stolen in 2013 but turned out not to be.

Resigning on Friday morning, she told Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a letter that she remained "totally committed" to the government's agenda, but that it would be "best served by my supporting you from outside Government."

Ms Haigh, 37, earlier admitted that she pleaded guilty to making a false report after she incorrectly told police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

Ms Haigh had reported to police that the device was stolen when she was mugged in 2013.

In a statement, she said she discovered "some time later" that the phone had not been taken.

Ms Haigh received a discharge - "the lowest possible outcome" - for her crime. The incident is thought to have been disclosed in full to Starmer when she joined the shadow cabinet.

Louise Haigh
Louise Haigh. Picture: Alamy

Ms Haigh was a special constable in the Metropolitan Police from 2009-11.

She said in her letter to Starmer: "I should have immediately informed my employer and not doing so straight away was a mistake.

"I appreciate that whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government and the policies to which we are both committed."

Ms Haigh has been Sheffield Heeley MP since 2015, and held a number of shadow ministerial and shadow cabinet roles before becoming Transport Secretary.

Ms Haigh added in her letter to Starmer: "I will always be grateful for the support you have shown me, and I take great pride in what we achieved since the election.

Louise Haigh and Keir Starmer
Louise Haigh and Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

"Just today, our Bill bringing the railways back into public ownership received Royal Assent and became an Act of Parliament. This is a once in a generation reform to our railways which will change our country for the better. A commitment made by leaders of our Party for decades, finally delivered.

"I am proud that we have also taken the first steps to putting buses back in the hands of passengers and local people, work which will be completed by the Buses Bill when it is laid next month.

Watch Again: Lewis Goodall speaks to Transport Secretary Louise Haigh | 17/11/24

"My appointment to your Cabinet as the youngest ever woman remains one of the proudest achievements of my life, but not as proud as the steps we took to improve the lives of the British people."

Starmer thanked Ms Haigh for her work and told her: "I know you still have a huge contribution to make in the future."

Louise Haigh's resignation letter
Louise Haigh's resignation letter. Picture: Louise Haigh

The chairman of the Conservative Party said earlier that the PM had "serious questions" to answer about the matter.

"These are extremely concerning revelations about the person responsible for managing £30 billion of taxpayers' money," Nigel Huddleston said.

"Keir Starmer has serious questions to answer regarding what he knew and when about the person he appointed as Transport Secretary admitting to having misled the police."

