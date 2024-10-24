Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk. Picture: South Wales police

By Asher McShane

Mountain rescue teams equipped with drones, and a police helicopter have been deployed in the search for a missing hillwalker.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joanne Jones, 49, was last seen at around 9.45am on Monday October 21 in Vale Gardens, Pontypridd but has not been seen or heard from since.

It is believed she walked off towards Llanwonno Forest.

She was wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings and walking boots at the time she disappeared.

Police have been searching woodland areas nearby and mountain rescue teams have also joined in the search effort.

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’

Read more: Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Joanne Jones has not been seen since Monday morning. Picture: South Wales Police

Chief inspector Matt Rowlands said: “Since Joanne was reported missing to us, we have had officers working tirelessly to try and establish the circumstances around her disappearance and to understand where she went after leaving Vale Gardens.

"Whilst we still have no specific information to suggest where Joanne went after heading onto Graigwen Road in the direction of Llanwonno Forest, officers with specialist search training and equipment have carried out extensive searches for Joanne including searching wooded areas near to where she was last seen.

"As part of these searches, we have also deployed the National Police Air Service, drones, Mountain Rescue volunteers, specialist search dogs and circulated missing person flyers to local dog walkers and hikers.

"We are keeping an open mind about what has happened to Joanne and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries."

“We appreciate that members of the local community would like to set up volunteer search teams to look for Joanne however there are important points to bear in mind if you plan to go out and look for her.

"It’s important that, due to the terrain and conditions, you don’t put yourself in danger so please don’t go out alone; tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return; make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and stick to designated pathways and tracks.

“I would reiterate that all sightings be shared with us via one of the below means with the date and time you saw Joanne - if you have a what3words location that would be ideal. This will enable us to highlight where a cluster of sightings have been reported, which we can investigate further."