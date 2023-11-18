Skiing champion held back as he lunges at eco-activists trying to block race, after throwing snowballs at protesters

18 November 2023, 18:17

Henrik Kristofferson
Henrik Kristofferson. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a skiing champion had to be held back after lunging at eco-activists trying to block the course at a race in Austria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Henrik Kristoffersen had to be held back as he moved towards environmental protesters at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Gurgl, Austria on Saturday.

Kristoffersen, Norway's most successful slalom skier, labelled the protesters "disgusting" and "disrespectful" after they spray painted the course, sat behind the finish line and held signs - with several skiers yet to finish.

The Last Generation protesters were removed by race officials.

Kristoffersen told Norway's national broadcaster NRK: "It's so disrespectful. Say what you want, vote and try to change things from there. But don't ruin it for people. It's completely disgusting."

Read more: Uncovered: Secret eco-protesters' plot to disrupt historic Lord Mayor's Show on Armistice Day

Read more: Just Stop Oil activists smash National Gallery painting famously targeted by suffragette in 1914, as two arrested

Reacting to the world champion's comments, one pundit said: "He just loves the sport so much. He's getting upset by it.

"That's the type of skier that this young lad is," a second added. "He wears his heart on his sleeve."

Kristoffersen finished seventh in the contest.

"Not too far off the podium on a bad day, but a lot of work to be done a head of the next races in Val d'Isere,' he said on Twitter afterwards.

"Today's situation during the second round will divide a lot of opinions, but I am one to take action if I feel injustice. 'There is no doubt that the climate is a huge issue, and I don't want to oppress that. However, disruption of a cultural event will never be the time or place.

"For most of the athletes, this is their everything. At least four racers got their race ruined today, and that is injustice in my eyes. 

"Thank you for all the support I have received."

Kristoffersen and fellow competitor Filip Zubcic also threw snowballs at the protesters. Kristoffersen told NRK that the Croatian "hit one protester in the head. He was happy with that."

Last Generation is similar to Just Stop Oil or Extinction Rebellion, shutting down roads and disrupting events in Germany, Italy and Austria since 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

Hundreds leave Gaza hospital amid Israeli invasion as dozens feared dead at UN shelter

Old books on a shelf

Century-overdue library book is finally returned

File photo of a Welsh air ambulance

Two people airlifted to hospital after being savaged by dog in north Wales, as police seize 40 animals from property

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip

Patients, staff and displaced people leave Gaza’s largest hospital

Family and supporters of the estimated 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a five-day solidarity rally calling for their return, from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister’s office i

Thousands march on Jerusalem to press government to do more to free hostages

SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX launches new rocket but explosions end second test flight

A bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky on display during a media preview at Sotheby’s auction house in London

Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for record price at auction

Tom Evans was mugged on Table Mountain

British elite runner forced to quit race after being mugged at knifepoint for wedding ring and watch on Table Mountain

Iceland Volcano

‘Months’ before residents of Iceland town evacuated over volcano can go home

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river

Protesters in Waterloo on Saturday

Palestine supporters arrested at Waterloo 'sit in' amid dozens of marches, as demonstrators also target Starmer's office

India Tunnel Collapse

41 workers remain trapped in tunnel in India for seventh day

Danny Cipriani has left I'm A Celebrity after his marriage broke down

Danny Cipriani leaves I'm A Celebrity 2023 days before series opener after marriage breaks down

Israel Palestinians

Gaza communications blackout ends amid hope over critical aid deliveries

Israel Hamas War Week Two

Shifa Hospital patients and staff leave the compound, Gaza health officials say

Captain Tom's daughter has seen one of her businesses experience a drop in assets

Business run by Captain Tom's daughter loses thousands of pounds as she's embroiled in controversy over spa complex

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moldova Austrian President

Moldova’s ‘first dog’ nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Grant Shapps visits Rolls Royce

Australia claims divers were injured by Chinese navy’s ‘unsafe’ use of sonar

Musk is facing a major advertiser boycott

Apple and Disney boycott X adverts as Musk threatens 'thermonuclear lawsuit' against pressure group in anti-Semitism row
Israel Palestinians

Jordan’s foreign minister condemns Israel as war with Hamas rages on

The army veteran had confronted a group of youths

Shocking footage shows moment teenager kills army veteran, 82, with single punch

Sunak plans to work with EU leaders to get Rwanda flights off the ground

Sunak 'ready to work with EU countries to overhaul ECHR' so he can send migrants to Rwanda

New Hampshire Shooting

Gunman kills security guard before being fatally shot at US psychiatric hospital

Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits Cosby

Bill Cosby accuser files new lawsuit under expiring New York survivors law

Jeremy Hunt has signalled potential tax cuts.

‘It’s a turning point for the economy’: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hints at tax cuts in Autumn Statement ‘for growth’
The Friends cast are looking at ways to 'honour' Perry.

Friends cast ‘in talks’ to reunite and share ‘personal memories’ of Matthew Perry at major awards ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit