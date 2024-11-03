Man arrested after woman allegedly raped in grounds of Hereford Cathedral in early hours

A man has been arrested after an alleged rape in the grounds of Hereford Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A man has been arrested after an alleged rape in the grounds of Hereford Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to the scene in the grounds of the place of worship at around 4.30am on Sunday.

West Mercia Police said on Sunday that a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

Read More: Three hospitalised after triple stabbing in Eltham as police hunt for suspects

Read More: King of Spain heckled by angry mud-throwing crowds during visit to area impacted by fatal flash flooding

There is an increased police presence in Hereford after the incident.

Officers were called to the scene in the grounds of the place of worship at around 4.30am on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Colin Berry said: "We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling for the community, and I want to provide reassurance that we believe there is no wider risk to the public.

"The victim is currently being supported by our specially trained officers.

"Following the review of CCTV footage, there are people passing through the area around the time of the incident that we would like to speak with.

"You may have seen something suspicious or witnessed part of the incident, but any information you can provide could be valuable to our investigation, and we encourage you to come forward."

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Leah Lowe on 101, quoting 092i of November 3, or to get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.