Hero cops who became 'human shields' to be celebrated at police awards

The winners from the 2018 Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A number of Metropolitan Police officers are to be commemorated for their courage at an awards ceremony later today.

The Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards will celebrate the heroic actions of some of its officers, including two who used their bodies as human shields whilst administering life-saving first aid.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, who is hosting the awards later, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: "Sometimes police officers are required to show great courage and we have some nominations today which I think are absolutely excellent and breath-taking.

Read more: Police haul eco protesters off M25 after activists dangerously block high-speed lanes

Read more: 'Harmful' Covid school closures must never happen again, watchdog warns

"Officers at an unlicensed music event, for example, which was violent, they came under sustained attack, they saved probably two people’s lives by giving first aid whilst using themselves as human shields."

Dame Cressida then recounted another "horrific" story where officers attended a scene after a father stabbed his daughter.

"They undoubtedly saved her life and, of course, detained him," she said.

Of the awards, taking place later on Tuesday, Dame Cressida said: "They’re a moment for Met people and our friends to just pause and think about the extraordinary work that our people do every day, and then to celebrate some of the truly, utterly exceptional examples of it.

"They’re humbling, they’re exciting, the people you and I speak to are always extraordinarily modest and assume that what they’ve done is what anybody would do, but actually they are extraordinary.

"They may say it’s every day, but they are everyday heroes."

Read more: Prince Andrew: Legal papers for sexual assault case sent to LA lawyer

Read more: Defence Secretary orders investigation over Afghan interpreter data breach

She said the Met Police were like "a family", saying: "We look after each other when times are tough, if somebody has been assaulted of they’ve suffered a loss.

"We encourage each other when it gets difficult.

"It means that there’s a kind of understanding and a bond between us when things are challenging, or indeed like today when they are absolutely exciting."

She said that the awards were not just about bravery.

"It’s about professionalism, it’s about compassion and humanity, and it’s about the best of the best of the public service that the Met provides," she said.

"So that’s not just our police officers but our volunteers, our cadets, our police staff. It’s a wonderful event."