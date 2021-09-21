Hero cops who became 'human shields' to be celebrated at police awards

21 September 2021, 08:45

The winners from the 2018 Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace
The winners from the 2018 Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A number of Metropolitan Police officers are to be commemorated for their courage at an awards ceremony later today.

The Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards will celebrate the heroic actions of some of its officers, including two who used their bodies as human shields whilst administering life-saving first aid.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, who is hosting the awards later, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: "Sometimes police officers are required to show great courage and we have some nominations today which I think are absolutely excellent and breath-taking.

Read more: Police haul eco protesters off M25 after activists dangerously block high-speed lanes

Read more: 'Harmful' Covid school closures must never happen again, watchdog warns

"Officers at an unlicensed music event, for example, which was violent, they came under sustained attack, they saved probably two people’s lives by giving first aid whilst using themselves as human shields."

Dame Cressida then recounted another "horrific" story where officers attended a scene after a father stabbed his daughter.

"They undoubtedly saved her life and, of course, detained him," she said.

Of the awards, taking place later on Tuesday, Dame Cressida said: "They’re a moment for Met people and our friends to just pause and think about the extraordinary work that our people do every day, and then to celebrate some of the truly, utterly exceptional examples of it.

"They’re humbling, they’re exciting, the people you and I speak to are always extraordinarily modest and assume that what they’ve done is what anybody would do, but actually they are extraordinary.

"They may say it’s every day, but they are everyday heroes."

Read more: Prince Andrew: Legal papers for sexual assault case sent to LA lawyer

Read more: Defence Secretary orders investigation over Afghan interpreter data breach

She said the Met Police were like "a family", saying: "We look after each other when times are tough, if somebody has been assaulted of they’ve suffered a loss.

"We encourage each other when it gets difficult.

"It means that there’s a kind of understanding and a bond between us when things are challenging, or indeed like today when they are absolutely exciting."

She said that the awards were not just about bravery.

"It’s about professionalism, it’s about compassion and humanity, and it’s about the best of the best of the public service that the Met provides," she said.

"So that’s not just our police officers but our volunteers, our cadets, our police staff. It’s a wonderful event."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eco protesters blocked the carriageway proper

Police haul eco protesters off M25 after activists dangerously block high-speed lanes
Taliban fighters in Kabul

Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government

Justin Trudeau casts his ballot

Trudeau’s Liberals win Canada election but miss majority

Boris Johnson said Christmas should not be cancelled despite shortage and Covid fears

Shortages and Covid should not stop Christmas, Boris Johnson expects
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison adjust his tie and smiles

Australia-EU trade deal to be delayed due to submarines row, official says
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau votes

Justin Trudeau’s party projected to win most seats in Canada’s election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Energy price cap 'won't be scrapped', business secretary pledges amid gas crisis
Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee

Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch again

How to challenge excessive gas and electricity bills

How to challenge excessive gas and electricity bills

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly
A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London