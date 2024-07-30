Hero dance teachers locked children in toilet to save them from killer as they fight for life after Southport stabbing

Leanne Lucas (l) and Heidi Barlow (r). Picture: Facebook/Instagram

Two hero dance teachers locked children in a toilet to save them from a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event.

Leanne Lucas and colleague Heidi Barlow, both 35, bravely protected dozens of kids after a knifeman attacked their event in Southport.

Three children have died while five are still critical following the rampage. Two adults are also still in a critical condition.

Yoga instructor Leanne is understood to be one of two female adults also in a critical condition after "bravely trying to protect" the kids at Hart Space Studios.

She is said to have led some of the youngsters to safety via a fire exit.

Leanne Lucas, who organised the Taylor Swift themed workshop, suffered staff wounds. Picture: Instagram

Her colleague Heidi heroically locked some of the children inside a toilet to keep them safe.

Leanne, who's also a qualified primary school teacher, is the owner and founder of Enlighten, planned the two-hour session to coincide with the start of the school holidays

Posting a photo of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: "I'm absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

"Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children.

"I just can't believe it. Please pray."

According to Leanne's Facebook page, she had only recently returned to the UK after a holiday in Italy. Heidi was a dance teacher at Southport Dance Academy, where she had recently taken time off to have a baby girl.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said those injured had all suffered stab wounds in the "ferocious attack".

She added: "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.

"As a mum and a nana, I can't begin to imagine the pain and suffering that the families of the victims are going through at this moment in time.

"I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to them."

Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport after the attack. Picture: Alamy

A 17-year-old boy, from Banks, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.