Hero dance teachers who saved up to 16 children named as they fight for life after Southport knife rampage

Leanne Lucas (l) and Heidi Barlow (r). Picture: Facebook/Instagram

By StephenRigley

Two hero dance teachers are fighting for life after they saved up to 16 children from a masked knifeman who struck during a Taylor Swift themed workshop in Southport.

Brave Leanne Lucas and her co-organiser and dance teacher Heidi Barlow, also 35, organised the yoga and bracelet making class and they are among the victims fighting for life in hospital after the attack which has left two children dead and six critically injured.

Police say Leanne and Heidi "bravely tried to protect" the children from the attack at the Hart Space Studios on Hart Street.

Leanne, who's also a qualified primary school teacher, is the owner and founder of Enlighten, planned the two-hour session to coincide with the start of the school holidays.

Leanne Lucas, who organised the Taylor Swift themed workshop, suffered staff wounds. Picture: Instagram

Posting a photo of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: "I'm absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

"Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children.

"I just can't believe it. Please pray."

According to Leanne's Facebook page, she had only recently returned to the UK after a holiday in Italy. Heidi was a dance teacher at Southport Dance Academy, where she had recently taken time off to have a baby girl.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said those injured had all suffered stab wounds in the "ferocious attack".

She added: "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.

"As a mum and a nana, I can't begin to imagine the pain and suffering that the families of the victims are going through at this moment in time.

"I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to them."

Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport after the attack. Picture: Alamy

The masked attacker entered The Hart Space - a community centre at the heart of the Merseyside community - through the door, which had been left open in an attempt to keep cool due to the summer heat.

It's believed he coincided his arrival with parents picking up their children from the workshop, which was supposed to finish at 12pm.

Described by locals as wearing a dark hood, he allegedly arrived at the location in a taxi just minutes before the event was set to end before exiting the vehicle without paying, The Telegraph reports.

And just 20 minutes before he unleashed his reign of terror, the attacker could be seen prowling houses 15 minutes from the venue as he walked back and forth outside the front door of the property.

A 17-year-old boy, from Banks, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.