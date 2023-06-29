Hotel worker hailed a hero after putting 30-minute timer on towels left on loungers at Majorca resort

29 June 2023, 13:01

The hotel worker took matter into his own hands
The hotel worker took matter into his own hands. Picture: TikTok
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A hotel worker fed up with holidaymakers hogging sunbeds by putting their towels down early has been praised for taking matters into his own hands.

The worker was filmed at a holiday resort in Majorca, Spain, clearing up an area of towels by the pool.

He gathers up the beds on empty sunbeds, folds them up before throwing them into a bag.

Footage of the hotel worker's heroics were shared on TikTok, with the original poster captioning the video: "Bit of justice served today."

The worker was praised by a number of people online, who criticised 'selfish' sunbed hoggers.

One commented: "Definitely the sensible way of dealing with these selfish, idiotic individuals."

Another said: "All resorts need to have someone monitoring this sunbed situation. I’ve seen people save their sunbed from morning until late afternoon!"

A third said: "Well done to this resort, hope others take note, might make people's hols less stressful if the towel dash doesn't take place anymore."

Read More: 'Sunbed warriors' step their game up by unstacking beds to lay their towels down before anyone else

Read More: Watch moment sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at Canary Islands resort

At a separate resort on the Canary Islands, the daily dashes - dubbed the 'sunbed wars' - went on for four days.

Clips showed a large decked terrace, with a crowd of people seen rushing past the pool to secure their places on the best sunbeds at the hotel.

One man in a black top and shorts made the hilarious mad dash ahead of everyone else to save five seats on the first row of loungers facing the pool.

He was later seen again in a yellow basketball shirt as he took a sneaky shortcut around a row of loungers on the side to save his spots.

The videos have attracted thousands of views and comments, with people in hysterics at the competitive holidaymakers.

One person commented: "That man was sent down by his wife & he was not making her mad."

Someone else added: "My dad got up at 3am to do that hahah."

