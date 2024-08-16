Heroic dance teacher who shielded children in Southport stabbing readmitted to hospital

A heroic dance teacher who risked her life to shield children during the recent Southport attack has been readmitted to hospital. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A heroic dance teacher who risked her life to shield children during the recent Southport attack has been readmitted to hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29 when the attack took place, receiving serious stab wounds during the horrific attack.

The former primary school teacher and yoga instructor's injuries left her in a critical condition in hospital, where she underwent life-saving surgery.

Friends of the dance teacher revealed earlier in the month that the teacher had been released from hospital but faced a lengthy recovery.

Now, it's been revealed that the teacher has been readmitted to hospital.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29. Picture: Facebook

The attack, which took place in Southport, resulted in 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana being charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

It saw the knifeman enter the community centre on Hart Street, Southport, armed with a kitchen knife before attacking children and adults involved in the dance class.

It's now been revealed the door of the community space had been propped open to ventilate the hall due to the heat, allowing the attacker to walk in.

Read more: Prince Harry warns about breakdown of ‘social cohesion’ and sounds alarm about online misinformation after UK riots

Read more: Tommy Fury parties on lads’ holiday where it's claimed he 'cheated on Molly-Mae with Danish woman' before shock split

In an update posted to a GoFundMe page set up to support the yoga instructor's recovery, a friend wrote: "Unfortunately this week Leanne was readmitted to hospital due struggling with her breathing.

"She is waiting for an operation for another drain on her lung due to infection."

A woman looks at floral tributes that are left the Atkinson art centre in Southport, England, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 after three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.(AP Photo/Scott Heppell). Picture: Alamy

The page reads: "Leanne had barely begun her road to recovery.

"Please keep her in your thoughts and continue supporting her as you have been by sharing the page & donating anything you can. Thank you all from the Lucas family & friends."

The sad announcement follows the news that all children who were hospitalised following the attack have now been discharged from hospital.

It comes as a neighbour of the attack suspect told the Liverpool Echo he was known as the ‘quiet choirboy’ who lived with his parents and 20-year-old brother.

Appearing in court, Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC described Axel Rudakubana's medical condition, saying: “He has a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. We understand he has been unwilling to leave the house and communicate with his family for a period of time.”

It follows Taylor Swift reportedly reaching out to the Southport stabbing victims' families privately ahead of her Wembley gig.