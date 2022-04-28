Breaking News

Heroin addict jailed for 20 years after asthmatic son, 7, tragically died 'gasping for air'

Drug addict Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of her son Hakeem Hussain, 7. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Sophie Barnett

A heroin addict has been jailed for 20 years for the gross negligence manslaughter of her asthmatic seven-year-old son, who was found dead in a garden after "gasping for air".

Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed at Coventry Crown Court after her son Hakeem Hussain was found dead in Nechells, Birmingham, in 2017.

The "friendly and polite" schoolboy, who suffered from severe asthma, died alone in a garden without his inhalers, Coventry Crown Court heard.

Passing sentence on Laura Heath, Mr Justice Dove said the death of Hakeem was the result of her "catastrophic and deplorable" parenting.

She was ordered to serve two-thirds of her sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The judge said: "When Hakeem Hussain died in the early hours of the morning he was only seven years old.

"It is clear that in his tragically short life he had been an inspiration of happiness and affection for people who knew him.

"All of that potential for a wonderful and fulfilling life was cut short, extinguished as he collapsed on his own suffocating, clutching a leaf in the garden.

"The truth is that Hakeem died as a result of your deplorable negligence. You had allowed your life to be completely overtaken by your addiction to heroin and cocaine. His death was needless, tragic and a result of your abject failure as his mother."

Heath was convicted last week of gross negligence manslaughter of "frail" Hakeem, who died at the home of a friend where the drug addict had been staying.

More follows...