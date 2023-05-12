Hewlett-Packard hit with complaints after disabling printers that use rival firms’ ink cartridges

HP is forcing customers into buying their expensive ink by disabling printers if they use an alternative. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hewlett-Packard has prompted an onslaught of complaints after disabling printers of customers who try to use ink from rival companies.

HP has released a new ‘firmware’ update which blocks customers from using cheaper non-HP ink.

Customers’ printers were remotely updated and will now only work with approved ink cartridges which are fitted with a special microchip.

HP said the change was made to ‘reduce the risk of malware attacks’, adding 'third-party cartridges that use non-HP chips or circuitry can pose risks to the hardware performance, print quality, and security.'

HP’s website says the company also blocks the use of rival cartridges in order to “maintain the integrity of our printing systems, and protect our intellectual property”.

One customer complained online: “We've been confused about why the printer won't print. Turns out hp has ink cartridges that won't work if you're not paying their monthly subscription. That's an absolutely crazy thing to do. Got my printer blocking the ink that's IN THE CARTRIDGE”

Another said: “actively adding firmware, which has the ability to stop the device working if you use alternative cartridges? well that's ransomware-like”

A third posted: “I was in middle of printing a large set of papers for urgent work & had to change cartridges.

Unknown to me, HP had overnight electronically sneaked into my flat & disabled my printer, holding it to ransom unless I used its ink.

“I refused & refuse to do so.”

One angry woman said she “previously loved” HP printers but will now “never buy one again their underhanded dealings via ink supply-including their subscription is too ‘Big Brother’ for me”

Last year the company paid $1.35m (£1m) to consumers in Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal who had bought printers not knowing they were equipped with the cartridge-blocking feature.

The consumer group Which? said manufacturers were “actively blocking customers from exerting their right to choose the cheapest ink and therefore get a better deal”.

Some customers can choose to disable the cartridge-blocking feature in the printer’s settings, HP told the Telegraph, but it depends on the model of printer.

Others will be stuck with a printer that only works if they are prepared to spend more on official HP cartridges.