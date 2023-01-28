Breaking News

Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Northumberland as boy, 16, 'who was known to her' arrested on suspicion of murder

28 January 2023, 12:27

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in Northumberland as a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to the Priestpopple area of Hexham when paramedics alerted them to a report of an injured teenage boy and girl just after 5pm on Friday.

They had both suffered "serious injuries" consistent with being stabbed, Northumbria Police said.

They were both taken to hospital, where the girl died later in the day.

The boy has suffered non-life threatening injuries and is still in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, having already been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both the victims' families are being helped by specialist officers.

"Our thoughts are with all loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can," the force said.

"We are determined to find out what happened & bring anyone involved to justice.

"Officers are in the area to carry out enquiries & offer reassurance.

"We believe those involved are known to each other & would ask people not to speculate. Any info call 101 NP-20230127-0795."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Another row over trans prisoners is breaking out

Fresh trans prisoner row as 'dangerous' inmate who stalked 13-year-old girl 'to be moved from men's to women's jail'

Netherlands Climate Protest

Climate activists block main road into The Hague

The hunt is on after the capsule went missing during transportation from a mine near Newman, Western Australia

Urgent search for missing radioactive capsule that causes burns and could lead to cancer

Italy Gucci Creative Director

Sabato De Sarno named new Gucci creative director

APTOPIX Vatican The AP Interview Pope Francis Papacy

Pope clarifies homosexuality and sin comments in note

Israel Palestinians

Israeli paramedics say two wounded in new Jerusalem attack

Hannah Spearritt and her partner were left homeless over Christmas

'You think we're millionaires but it's not true': S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt left homeless over Christmas

Police said a man had been crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'

Second pop up urinal shut after man crushed to death by 'telescopic toilet' in horrific accident in central London

Flybe has gone into administration

Flybe stops trading and all flights scrapped as holidaymakers told not to bother travelling to the airport

Emergency workers and a man wade through flood waters in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Record rainfall in New Zealand’s largest city leaves at least three dead

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan

Video of officers beating man released after all five charged with his murder

Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by police

Sickening footage released of fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, as he cries out for his mother while blows rain down

Jeremy Hunt wants to coax older people back into the workforce

'Life doesn't just have to be about golf': Jeremy Hunt's message to over-50s as he tries to coax them back to work

Israel Palestinians

Gunman kills seven near synagogue in east Jerusalem

A serving British army soldier has been charged

Serving member of the British Army charged with terrorism offences

The abuse took place in Leeds

Convicted paedophile given custody of young girl and gets her pregnant - as authorities believe 'he poses low risk to kids'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Pence

Pence accepts ‘full responsibility’ over classified documents found at his home

The shark attack took place in Mexico

Diver's 'head and shoulders ripped off' by great white shark in 'impressive' attack

The moment the suspect strikes Mr Pelosi

Terrifying video shows moment attacker lunges towards Paul Pelosi with a hammer

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Video shows struggle for hammer during attack on Paul Pelosi

Police at the scene

Seven dead after 'terrorist' opens fire outside synagogue in Jerusalem

Israel Palestinians

Gunman killed after wounding 10 people near synagogue in east Jerusalem

A firefighter, 38, who was seriously injured tackling a huge fire at the former department store in Edinburgh has died, Scottish police have said.

Firefighter dies after being seriously injured while tackling blaze at Jenners building in Edinburgh
DJ Flavinha shot herself in the face with the confetti cannon

Shocking moment DJ accidentally blasts herself in the face with confetti cannon giving herself first degree burns
Luke Hawkes killed Bethany Branson

'Hopefully I killed them': killer driver's shocking words after speeding through red light into 'cherished' teenage girl
Israel Palestinians

Palestinians bury dead as risk of flare-up ebbs after Israeli raid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit