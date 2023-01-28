Breaking News

Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Northumberland as boy, 16, 'who was known to her' arrested on suspicion of murder

By Will Taylor

A 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in Northumberland as a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to the Priestpopple area of Hexham when paramedics alerted them to a report of an injured teenage boy and girl just after 5pm on Friday.

They had both suffered "serious injuries" consistent with being stabbed, Northumbria Police said.

They were both taken to hospital, where the girl died later in the day.

The boy has suffered non-life threatening injuries and is still in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, having already been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both the victims' families are being helped by specialist officers.

#UPDATE A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old girl tragically died following a suspected assault in #Hexham.



Shortly after 5.10pm on Friday police were alerted by ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy & girl injured in the Priestpopple area



1/5 pic.twitter.com/XDXCQZm8sL — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) January 28, 2023

"Our thoughts are with all loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can," the force said.

"We are determined to find out what happened & bring anyone involved to justice.

"Officers are in the area to carry out enquiries & offer reassurance.

"We believe those involved are known to each other & would ask people not to speculate. Any info call 101 NP-20230127-0795."